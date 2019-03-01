The judges and guests at the second annual Crock Pot Cook-off at Leon’s Country Store on Feb. 23 got to sample lots of tasty dishes, such as meatballs, gumbo, ribs, casseroles and cake. The winners in the main dish category were Grace Bartsch, who won first place with a pot roast; Faith Rolls, who won second place with ribs; and Lee Ann Grohman, who won third place with barbecue pulled pork.

In the soups and stews category, Marion Murray won first place, Lea Ann Lee won second place, and Carol Jenkins won third place. Vivian Moskal won first place in the side dish category, and Pat Bennington Brown won first place in desserts.

The funds raised from entry fees and donations will benefit the medical expenses of Riley Tucker, who was seriously injured in an accident last fall.

Verlin, Jonell Callahan celebrate milestone birthdays

Watterson Hall was the place to be last Sunday when Verlin and Jonell Callahan celebrated their 80th and 75th birthdays, respectively. The hall was overflowing with friends and family who came out to visit and enjoy appetizers and birthday cake.

Matt Deaton provided live music with the perfect mix of Texas and classic country tunes. The family even joined him to sing a couple of favorites and gospel songs. Verlin and Jonell’s son, Cass Callahan, told the crowd how his parents actually met at Watterson Dance Hall (then called Big Annie’s) in 1959. The couple took to the dance floor once again after they were serenaded by the whole crowd singing “Happy Birthday.”

Verlin retired in early 2017 after 38 years as general manager of Callahan’s General Store, a business opened in 1978 by his parents, Earl and Lucy Callahan. Jonell and Verlin have three children and five grandchildren. Besides spending time with family, Verlin likes to go hunting and fishing and Jonell likes to go gambling with friends and antiquing.

Here’s wishing this well-loved couple many more turns around the dance floor together.

Rosanky Christian Academy fundraiser

The Rosanky Christian Academy will hold its annual barbecue fundraiser this Saturday, March 2, at the Rosanky Baptist Church hall. Brisket and sausage plates will be served from 4-6 p.m. for $10 a plate. The event will also include a silent auction from 4-6 p.m. and a live auction from 6-9 p.m. Entertainment will be provided for children during the live auction.

Knights of Columbus fish fry

The Rockne-String Prairie Knights of Columbus is hosting an all-you-can-eat fish fry with all the trimmings on March 8 at Holtman Hall in Rockne. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and adult plates are $10. Plates for children 12 and under are $6. To-go plates will also be available.

Live Music at Leon’s

Leon’s Country Store will feature live music on March 9, with Mark Lee and David Fleming, and then again on March 23, with Travis Frank, David Fleming and John Michael Groot. Bands play from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.