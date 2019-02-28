The Italy ISD Board of Trustees has named Dr. Michelle Schwind as the lone finalist to serve as its new superintendent of schools.

Schwind is currently on staff at Desoto ISD as the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning and has been with the district since 2017. Desoto ISD serves 15 campuses with approximately 9,650 students.

Before Desoto, Schwind served as the curriculum director in Robstown ISD, which is comprised of seven schools with 2,789 students. Schwind has served in various other districts in the state as a principal, assistant principal and teacher.

“I am honored to serve the outstanding community, students and staff at Italy ISD," Schwind wrote in an Italy ISD issued press release. "It is clear that the family atmosphere and dedicated staff have a huge impact on the positive momentum evident in the district. I am excited to work collaboratively with the board of trustees and the community during the next steps on our journey.”

Board president Larry Eubank said Schwind was chosen for her vast experience in the curriculum department.

“During the interview process, it was obvious that she can connect with the students, staff and community, and lead this district to excellence," Eubank explained.

The board of trustees selected Schwind from an applicant pool of over 80 qualified individuals and after interviewing 12 strong candidates. There is a state-mandated 21-day waiting period before Schwind can officially be hired.

Schwind received her doctorate in educational administration and business from the University of North Texas, her master's degree from the University Texas at Arlington, and her BFA from the University of Texas. She is also a graduate of the Marine Corps Officer Candidate School.

Schwind and her husband, Michael, reside in Waxahachie with their two children, Nicholas and Natalie. She serves the community both as a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader. Schwind also enjoys participating in outdoor activities with her family.

Lee Joffre served as the superintendent of Italy ISD for the past three years after he dedicated five years as the high school principal. Joffre resigned in January to gain new experiences as an educator and currently serves as the superintendent of Mabank ISD.