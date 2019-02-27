WAXAHACHIE

A 17-year-old Waxahachie resident was arrested Tuesday for threatening an unnamed abortion clinic on social media last week.

The suspect, identified as Garison Pate in booking logs recorded by the Ellis County Sheriff's Department, tweeted an image from a Twitter account, @TomBoysDMme, on Feb. 17 of a man holding a gun and a phone, and with a cloth covering most of his face, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The Morning News report also noted “I’m going to commit jihad on an abortion clinic” was typed across the photo.

A Google search yielded no results on abortion clinics located within Ellis County. Waxahachie Police Lt. Marcus Brown stated it was unclear which clinic Pate was referring to, if any.

According to media release issued Tuesday night by Brown, Waxahachie Police worked alongside the North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Brown disclosed to the Daily Light the NTJTTF first contacted Waxahachie Police investigators about the online threats on Tuesday morning.

According to the press release, the two departments tracked down Pate at his residence in Waxahachie, where he was arrested without incident. Officers also seized several other firearms found in the home.

The release notes Pate was charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a class B misdemeanor. If convicted, Pate could face a penalty of up to 180 days in jail.

“The threats were credible enough to get a warrant,” Brown told the Daily Light.

Wayne McCollum Detention Center records show that Pate was being held on a $2,000 bond. However, Brown noted that that the 17-year-old was released Wednesday afternoon.

According to The Morning News, the tweets from his account make several references to firearms, gun violence and the sandbox video game “Minecraft." The reported also noted Pate tweeted, “It’s not easy being a violent psychopath with access to multiple firearms.”

An investigation led by Waxahachie Police is currently ongoing.