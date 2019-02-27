CANYON — Monterey sophomore Devin White's a ball handler, not a shot blocker. But White swatted what could have been a game-tying 3-point goal as time ran out Tuesday night, and the Plainsmen are moving on to the regional tournament, a place they've not visited in a while.

White's block on Aaron Ovalle preserved a 57-54 Monterey triumph over Amarillo Caprock in a Region I-5A quarterfinal game at Canyon High School that was tense and riveting throughout.

"I think it's probably Devin White's first block all season, so I'm sure we'll hear about it all the way home," Monterey coach Jeremy McFerrin said jokingly. "But great defensive rotation there at the end."

"Probably my first and last all season," White said, beaming, "But I appreciate it. It came when we needed it the most."

Monterey (29-8) will face No. 3 Mansfield Timberview at 6 p.m. Friday at The Coliseum in Snyder, the Plainsmen's first trip to the regional tournament since the early 1990s. Going into this season, the Plainsmen had not won a playoff game in 17 years.

"Our first playoff game, our motto was, 'Why can't we be the first in 17 years to win a playoff game?'" said White, a 5-foot-10 guard. "In our minds, we think we can go to state, to be honest. Our motto this year is, 'One more.' That's exactly what we live by."

Junior forward Camden Grant was a horse inside for Monterey, scoring 18 points. The Plainsmen got 11 points from guard Qua Butler and eight points apiece from guards Austyn Sanchez and White.

Guard Chris Wilson scored 19 for Caprock, and slender center Toon Gatkek had 12. Gatkek, listed at 6-7, and the 6-1 Wilson's penetration forced the Plainsmen to play tough down low.

"Shoot, all of our games with them were intense," Grant said. "They beat us at the beginning of the season. Then we went to their house and beat them by two, and now we just won by three. I love playing them. It's always a great game."

Monterey took its largest lead, 42-33, on a Grant put-back with a little more than five minutes left, but Caprock kept pushing. Two free throws by Adonis Jaramillo made the Monterey lead 56-50 with 26.8 seconds to go.

But Wilson converted a layup, then after a Monterey turnover, Wilson scored again and drew a foul. He missed the free throw with 11.7 remaining, and Monterey's Sanchez made one of two from the foul line around a timeout at the 10.4-second mark, setting up the frantic finish.

Caprock's Christian Urenta missed a tying 3 from the left wing, but the Longhorns got the rebound and Ovalle lined up another good look at 3 from the right of the key.

But White blocked it, then swatted it farther down court as time ran out and the Plainsmen rushed the court.

"He's a great shooter," White said. "We've played them twice throughout the year. He's made countless 3s. So when I saw it kicked out to team, my only thing was a hard close-out — nothing to block it, but my hand was just in the right place at the right time. God blessed it."