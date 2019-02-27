U.S. Air Force Airman Makayla Davis graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Davis is the daughter of Kevin and Tracey Davis of Waxahachie. She is a 2018 graduate of Waxahachie High School.