This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Daily Light. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Daily Light publishes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Jail records reflect that 97 individuals were arrested between Feb. 18-24 by Ellis County law enforcement agencies. All 97 individuals — arrested on or after Feb. 18 — are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law and include:

Wayne McCollum Detention Center

Feb. 18

- Kenneth Jernigan, 32, was arrested for violating a protective order.

- Michael Deal, 26, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

- Christian Collida, 23, was arrested for two class C misdemeanors.

- Derrick Thomas, 50, was arrested for forgery of government records, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

- Mathew Elliott, 25, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

- Stacy Calderon, 52, was arrested for manufacture or delivery of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of transportation of certain chemicals with intent to manufacture controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, display of expired license plates, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a promise to appear.

- Douglas Collins, 43, was arrested for criminal trespass.

- Marcus Johnson, 22, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- Erbie Green, 35, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

- Anthony Lopez, 29, was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug.

- Joey Villarreal, 37, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance, no seat belt, violation of a promise to appear, open container and no driver’s license.

- Matthew Livar, 29, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Feb. 19

- Christopher Pierce, 30, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- Robert Maxam, 40, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- John Martin, 60, was arrested for criminal trespass, solicitation of occupants of vehicles, pedestrian on a roadway and sleeping in a public place.

- Tyreke Thompson, 19, was arrested for credit or debit card abuse.

- Adrian Ramirez, 46, was arrested for driving with an invalid license – third infraction, ICE detainer, operating a motor vehicle without a license and running a stop sign at a crosswalk.

- James Jones, 35, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Aaron Davis, 27, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated.

- Jesus Rodriguez, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction and possession of a prohibited weapon.

- Nicholas Duran, 20, was arrested for assault on a family or household member.

Feb. 20

- Rudy Segura, 42, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Melvin Johnson, 59, was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

- Isaiah Olivarez, 23, was arrested for a probation violation and assault causing bodily injury.

- Jorge Ayala, 30, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Timothy Moore, 33, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

- Ronald Ward, 33, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Jacqueline Jennings, 33, was arrested on a commitment order for aggravated assault.

Feb. 21

- Juan Rosado, 31, was arrested on a bench warrant for assault, criminal trespass and theft of property.

- Glenn Martinez, 50, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Kenneth Jones, 63, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

- Johnathan Skrivanek, 25, was arrested on a commitment order for theft.

- Christy Mitchell, 35, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.

- Steven Hunter, 28, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and speeding.

- Michael Smith, 55, was arrested for running a stop sign, no seat belt, driving with an invalid license, expired driver’s license, failure to appear and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

- Nicole Redd, 36, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and no insurance.

- Joshua Smith, 29, was arrested on a bench warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

- Bethany Minter, 45, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Victoria Covey, 20, was arrested on a bench warrant for driving while intoxicated.

- Heather Tubbs, 42, was arrested on a warrant for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and public intoxication.

- Jack Hensley, 34, was arrested for contempt of child support, driving with an invalid license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

- Victor Alvarado, 30, was arrested for harassment.

- Lucas Waller, 25, was arrested for failure to identify fugitive intent, failure to stop and render aid, possession of marijuana under two ounces and no CDL endorsement.

- Juan Cruz, 26, was arrested for tampering, money laundering, possession of a dangerous drug and driving while intoxicated.

Feb. 22

- Carlos Yanez, 37, was arrested for theft of property greater than $50 but fewer than $500.

- Jessica Espinoza, 35, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, operating an unregistered vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and failure to appear.

- Summer Lacey, 19, was arrested for theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.

- Kacy Gilley, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

- Eric Jordan, 44, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.

- Matilde Perez, 19, was arrested on a commitment order for criminal mischief, criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.

- Kendrick Smyth, 33, was arrested for contempt of child support.

- Brandi Davis, 49, was arrested for theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.

- Tony Hall, 34, was arrested on a bench warrant for theft of property fewer than $2,500.

- Edwin Jackson, 37, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Ashley Villanueva, 18, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of marijuana.

- Cavante Cavitt, 26, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury, expired vehicle registration, no driver’s license and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

- Manuel Villa, 52, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated.

- Nicholas Rogers, 35, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

- Roberto Hernandez, 54, was arrested on a commitment order for driving with an invalid license.

- Mario Martinez, 38, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, tampering or fabricating with physical evidence, possession of a prohibited weapon, resisting arrest, search or transportation and possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Marsha Kosarek, 40, was arrested for contempt of child support.

Feb. 23

- Ronald Livingston 54, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

- Russell Woodard, 55, was arrested for probation revocation.

- Ty Bean, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

- De La Connes, 53, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

- Catherin Witt, 27, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

- Jennifer Johnson, 34, was arrested for theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $740, failure to identify fugitive intent and assault on a family member.

- Juan Treminio, 21, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance, expired motor vehicle registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of alcohol by a minor.

- Fabian Fellers, 18, was arrested for criminal trespass.

- Diamontae Dunson, 17, was arrested for criminal trespass.

- Juan Briones, 22, was arrested for an accident involving damage to a vehicle and ICE detainer.

- Amanda Solazzo, 30, was arrested on a probation revocation for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and a probation revocation for possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

- Madison Ogden, 18, was arrested for theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.

- Robert Stroud, 48, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Erin Moran, 24, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- Bobby Copeland, 36, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Isaiah Breaux, 30, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, false drivers license or identification, failure to identify fugitive intent, criminal mischief greater than $750 but fewer than $2,000 and theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.

- Christian Valencia, 30, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

- Anthony Newsome, 48, was arrested for criminal nonsupport.

Feb. 24

- Charles Wilkins, 41, was arrested for two class C violations for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving with an invalid license.

- Andrew Vasquez, 28, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Joey Conway, 24, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

- Michael Stone, 31, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a dangerous drug.

- Taquavein Barnes, 17, was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of a vehicle.

- Connor Malone, 21, was arrested unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.

- Tyler King, 18, was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of a vehicle, failure to identify and theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.

- Pete Duran, 30, was arrested for a probation violation for assault and no proof of financial responsibility.

- Jermiah Griffin, 17, was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of a vehicle.

- Wesley Robbins, 26, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

- Adrian Williams, 37, was arrested for assault on a family or household member and interference with an emergency request for assistance.

- Luis Campos, 41, was arrested for ICE detainer.

- Francisco Monsivaiz, 38, was arrested for ICE detainer.

- Hector Davila, 18, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- Eleazar Hernandez, 34, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.

- Joshua Osborn, 38, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

- Einst Castellanos, 25, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance, assault on a family or household member and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Darius French, 26, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.