WAXAHACHIE

After 19 years at its current location, a Waxahachie Tex-Mex staple will move into a new, larger spot later this year.

Cancun’s Amerimex Restaurant is a Tex-Mex restaurant that serves a variety of Mexican and American entrees seven days a week. Owner Emiliano Bahena prides himself with their extensive menu, which ranges from traditional Mexican dishes such as chimichangas and quesadillas to American favorites such as hamburgers and chicken fried steaks.

“We also serve free ice cream,” Bahena remarked.

Bahena and his family have operated Cancun’s in Waxahachie for over 18 years now. He explained that he’s been in the restaurant business for far longer than that, saying that he opened his first location in DeSoto in 1996.

Even when he first opened his Waxahachie location in 2000, Bahena said he was optimistic for the future business in the area.

“We like Waxahachie,” Bahena stated. “The area is growing, and we’ve seen a lot of businesses succeeding down here.”

More recently, the Bahena’s have purchased a new building across from Atwood’s Ranch and Home along Highway 77 in the North Grove Shopping Plaza. Their current structure is 4,500 square feet; however, the new facility will be 6,600 square feet with a 1,200-square-foot outdoor dining area.

Bahena stated that they’ve been looking to expand to a new location for about two years now.

“We needed a new place,” Bahena stated. “It’s gonna be a nicer building, make people feel at home – make them feel comfortable.”

In addition to the expanded footprint, the new Cancun’s location will also add a homemade tortilla machine, a margarita machine, beer taps and extra rooms for private parties. The outdoor dining area will also have mister fans and gas heaters available for various weather conditions.

And, Bahena remarked that they’re still going to serve free ice cream.

“We’re glad we came to be a part of this community,” Bahena expressed. “We want them to be part of our family.”

Cancun’s current location at 1585 US-77 will be used until the new building opens later in the year, which Bahena hopes will be in late September or early October. The Bahena’s expect to break ground on their new location in the next two to three weeks.

To check out Cancun’s full menu, go online at www.cancunamerimexrestaurant.com, or call 972-351-0053.