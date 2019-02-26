Editor’s note: It is Texas Independence Week. Each day this week, we’ll offer a new list of Texas topics.

They say everything’s bigger in Texas. If you combine that with fellow cliché “the bigger they are, the harder they fall,” you get a recipe for tragedy on an epic scale.

The state has seen more than its share of disasters and hard times, but here are 10 that truly stand out.

1. HURRICANE: Galveston, Sept. 9, 1900.

Galveston was a wealthy city and a hub for commercial business in 1900 when the unnamed hurricane struck. Overnight, the city’s fate changed as the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history killed between 6,000 and 12,000 people, leaving the rest of Galveston’s 38,000 residents homeless.

2. TORNADO: Waco, May 11, 1953.

The F5 twister that struck the city in early May killed 114 people — including more than 60 within a single downtown city block — and injured nearly 600. Hundreds of homes and business were damaged or destroyed. Survivors said the city looked as if it had been bombed.

3. FLOOD: Central Texas, Sept. 8-10, 1921

Torrential rains fueled by the remnants of a hurricane fell over Central Texas after a long drought, resulting in devastating flooding along a corridor between Bell County and San Antonio. More than 220 were killed — including at last 50 in San Antonio and nearly 100 in Williamson County.

4. WRECK: Hidalgo County, March 14, 1940

A truck loaded down with Hispanic farm workers on Highway 83 near the town of Alamo was hit as it crossed in front of a Gulf Coast Lines passenger train traveling more than 40 miles an hour. Many were killed outright at the gruesome scene and the death toll ultimately reached 29. More than a dozen were injured.

5. SHOOTING: Austin, Aug. 1, 1966

Other mass shootings in Texas have been more deadly, but the University of Texas Tower shooting helped to define ‘mass shooting’ more than 50 years ago. Charles Whitman killed 16 people before two police officers climbed the tower and shot him down.

6. RIOT: Sherman, May 9, 1930

Under the protection of the Texas Rangers, a young black man was on trial, accused of raping a white woman. A mob gathered outside, intent on lynching him, and ultimately burned down their own county courthouse. They retrieved the young man’s body and hanged it from a tree before burning several black-owned businesses and terrorizing the black community. It took a declaration of martial law to restore order.

7. FIRE: Houston, Sept. 7, 1943

As Houston industry geared up to meet wartime demands, the budget-rate Gulf Hotel was full of elderly men scraping by on pensions and workers resting before their next shift when fire erupted. The blaze claimed 55 victims, many trapped on the upper floor of the three-story hotel. More than 30 were injured.

8. AIRLINE DISASTER: Dallas, Aug. 2, 1985

Delta Air Lines Flight 191 was carrying 164 people into Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport when the pilot encountered a “microburst.” The weather phenomenon caused the airplane to crash short of the runway, killing 136 people.

9. EXPLOSION: New London, March 18, 1937

The Texas City explosion a decade later killed more, but there’s something truly horrifying about the natural gas explosion that leveled the New London School in Rusk County. The blast killed more than 295 children and teachers. In the aftermath, odorless natural gas was odorized to provide warning of leaks.

10. ASSASSINATION: Dallas, Nov. 22, 1963

The shooting of President John F. Kennedy by Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas’ Dealey Plaza is one of the signature moments in Texas — and American — history.