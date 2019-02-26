Ennis Regional Medical Center recently announced the addition of Dr. Jerry McKenzie to its medical staff.

McKenzie is a board-certified family medicine and geriatrics physician. He specializes in general health and wellness, women’s health, family planning, physicals, and more.

McKenzie is located in the heart of Ennis, right next to the hospital in the Medical Office Building, located at 2203 W. Lampasas, Suite 210.

“We believe that Dr. McKenzie will be an asset to both Ennis Regional as well as the local community,” said Bob Honeycutt, CEO of Ennis Regional. “Dr. McKenzie will fill a need that has been expressed to the leadership team of Ennis Regional regarding additional access to primary care physicians in the Ennis community.”

McKenzie graduated from the University of Arkansas with his medical degree and immediately followed that up with a master's degree in business from the University of Memphis.

McKenzie completed his family medicine residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Texarkana, Arkansas, as well as a clinical geriatrics fellowship at UAMS in Little Rock, Arkansas.

McKenzie previously worked as a hospitalist at Ashley County Medical Center and St. Bernard’s Regional Medical Center in Arkansas.

McKenzie is currently accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 972-875-8833.

"I am excited about being blessed with the opportunity to provide comprehensive, primary care services to individuals here in Ennis," McKenzie said. "I eagerly look forward to playing a role in improving the health and overall wellbeing of members of the community going forward."