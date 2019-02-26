The Creekside Church of Midlothian surprised 68-year-old Diane Guild with a delightful week of Valentine’s Day treasures.

In fact, the church members honored this beloved widow with a mailbox full of cards every day last week because of her vital ministry. Her local mailman wondered what was going on with this lady, as he delivered 10 to 20 Valentines to her daily.

Guild has been described as a generous and kind woman with a heart as big as Texas and has a significant effect on every person she encounters.

Guild is not hard at work on a dangerous mission field in the deep, dark, scary places of the world.

However, her simple ministry very well may be just as impactful in the eyes of the Lord.

Armed with paper, pens, cards, stickers and stamps, this local lady inspires and encourages the entire congregation of Creekside Church – and beyond. She has commandeered her card ministry for over 35 years now. She also uses her trusty cell phone to contact, and follow-up on prayer requests that she picks-up weekly at the end of each Sunday morning service.

“After I randomly select a prayer request from the church’s front platform each week, I make personal contact by sending a card out to the person I have prayed-over," Guild explained. "If the request is important and personal enough for the writer of the prayer request to share it with the church, then I want him/her to know that I will genuinely pray for their specific need all week long.”

If the request concerns unemployment and the loss of a job, Guild will send a card followed-up with a phone call to ask them if there is anything she can assist with during this challenging time.

Last year, former associate pastor Dalvin Hampton filled-in one Sunday morning service for the lead pastor. During his time in the pulpit that day, Hampton eluded to the importance of kindness to others and how everyone should be able to realize their unique gifts that should be used as a ministry tool for God’s work.

Hampton described Guild as a perfect example of how she effectively uses her ministry in a mighty way for the Lord. He asked the crowd to stand up if they had ever received a card from Diane, and almost every person in the church stood-up in her honor that day.

This dedicated woman has written and sent cards for miscellaneous occasions for years and years. She has been an active member of the Church of Christ since 1982 — when she and her late husband, Chuck Guild, moved to the DeSoto area.

In that same year, Guild quickly became a part of the Church of Christ of DeSoto. In 2010, however, the church moved and became the Creekside Church of Midlothian. This tenacious woman can be found sitting near the front of the church every single Sunday morning in her regular spot for worship.

These days, she is so well-known for her inspirational efforts, that she is now fondly called their church’s official “Card Lady.”

To bless her for all her hard work over the years, Creekside decided to mail her loads of cards as a special Valentine’s Day surprise. What a wonderful week for Guild, as she received over 60 different messages, from young and old alike, from her faithful church friends that she loves so much. On the afternoon of Valentine’s Day, Guild was also presented with cupcakes and balloons to complete her day of honor.

One of Guild's closest and dearest church friends, Janet Holland of Waxahachie, said “I have known this lady for many years. Because Diane connects with others so well, and even during her late husband was battling terminal cancer, I asked her to reach out to cancer patients and their caregivers by sending them cards. What a blessing she is to our Creekside Cancer Ministry. Every day, she sends encouragement through her cards that give hope to caregivers and cancer patients/survivors. I know how important this is because I am a cancer patient myself”.

Lead pastor Clint Rhodes also commented on this extraordinary contribution to the sweet spirit of their church and said, “Diane’s card ministry is a wonderful example of how one person doing a small thing, can make a huge impact on a community of people. It is always so encouraging to open the mailbox and see a card from her.”

Guild was married to the love of her life, Chuck, and they were together for 43 years prior to his passing in 2016. She is also the mother of three grown sons, and she has two grandchildren, Connor and Kayla, that she adores. She is loved and cherished by a host of other family members and friends.

Guild's favorite Bible verse is Isaiah 41:10: “So do not fear; for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

“I am in total shock over this Valentine surprise,” Guild exclaimed. “This church family just made my year.”