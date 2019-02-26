AUSTIN

City unveils

new parking app

Austin Transportation launched Park ATX, an upgraded mobile app that allows people to pay for parking at more than 10,000 parking spots throughout the city. With the app, users can manage their parking remotely and pay for only the time they use.

People who park on the street are encouraged to pay attention to the new zone numbers, which are on new Park ATX signage throughout the city. Users of the previous ParkX app will experience no interruption in service and rates will stay the same, but there will be an upgraded user experience.

For more information: ParkATXapp.com.

NORTH AUSTIN

Job fair for seniors

takes place Tuesday

The city of Austin will host its first Senior Community Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Workforce Solutions Capital Area, 6505 Airport Blvd.

The goal is to provide an opportunity for Austin seniors, ages 55 and older, to network and connect with area employers to find viable employment.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with recruiters and representatives from public, private and temporary staffing agencies, as well as groups with resources to assist seniors with securing employment. The city is expecting about 30 employers and resource organizations offering employment-related resources to participate in the event.

For more information: 512-974-3210; employment.services@austintexas.gov.

WEST AUSTIN

Free aging conference

offered on Saturday

Dr. Tam Cummings will speak on the various stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in a free conference on aging from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Riverbend Church, 4214 Capital of Texas Highway.

This year’s annual seminar is geared toward people and families who seek to understand the progression of dementia or Alzheimer’s, or who may be concerned about memory loss for themselves. It also applies to people who care for family members with other conditions related to aging.

The conference will offer tips for avoiding the various pitfalls of caregiving, and ways that caregivers can develop coping skills and find needed support during the loved one’s journey through dementia. It also will provide attendees opportunities to investigate the resources available locally to caregivers.

For more information, or to reserve a space, visit alzheimerstexas.salsalabs.org/gpsworkshop.

GEORGETOWN

City seeking feedback

on communication efforts

The city of Georgetown is seeking input from residents on the city’s communications efforts.

The survey will tell organizers how residents use city communication channels such as the Reporter newsletter, city website, city social media channels and GTV channel 10. Feedback will let officials know what forms of communication are effective and how they can be improved.

Responses are anonymous.

To take the survey: surveymonkey.com/r/GeorgetownCommunication.

KYLE

Construction begins

along Lehman Road

Construction on Lehman Road has begun as of Monday, temporarily closing the road from RM 150 to Masonwood Drive.

The reconstruction project is estimated to take about 20-24 months; the closure of the portion from 150 to Masonwood will be several months. Inclement weather and other issues can affect the estimated schedule. As the work progresses north, different segments of Lehman will be closed to through traffic. Signage will be posted in advance.

Work will include boring under RM 150 to install a wastewater line and reclaim line, making drainage improvements along the road up to Masonwood Drive and completely reconstructing Lehman Road, adding turn lanes and a sidewalk.

Lake Kyle will be closed to the public beginning March 25, and the Parks and Recreation Department headquarters will be temporarily relocated across from Old City Hall/Krug Activity Center on Burleson Street.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Registration opens

for kindergarten, pre-K

Registration for kindergarten and pre-K students entering Dripping Springs school district for the fall is now underway.

Parents should go online to complete the first portion of the enrollment process by March 15 at dsisdtx.us/registration; new kindergarten/pre-K students should look for “New Families” under step two.

Parents will visit their appropriate campus from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26 or 4 to 7 p.m. March 28 to complete the process by presenting required documents. Kindergartners must be 5 years old by Sept. 1 to be registered for the 2019-20 school year.

— American-Statesman staff