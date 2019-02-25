A collegiate freshman from Waxahachie nearly pulled off the most significant victory of her career Saturday — and on a national stage to boot.

ShaQuoria Thompson, a first-year student at Albion College and 2018 Waxahachie graduate, finished second in the shot put in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday. She also placed fifth in the weighted throw.

Her best put measured 13.05 meters (42-foot-9. 75), placing her second in the MIAA indoor championships held at the Alksnis Athletics and Recreation Building on the campus of Aquinas College (Grand Rapids, Mich).

Lillian Albaugh, a freshman from Olivet College (Mich.), won the meet with a put of 13.39 meters.

Both Albaugh and Thompson competed in flight three of three Saturday afternoon.

Thompson previously set her career-long put of 44-foot-8 in a meet at Indiana Wesleyan University on Saturday, Feb. 2. The effort landed her a selection as the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association field athlete of the week.

It was the second MIAA field athlete of the week recognition for Thompson, who was first selected following the week of Nove. 26-Dec. 2.

Thompson also finished fourth in the weighted throw Saturday at the MIAA championships with a toss of 13.74 meters. Andrea Hagar, a junior from Trine University in Angola, Indiana, won the event with a 15.10-meter toss.

Ariel Floyd (soph., Olivet College) and Waverly ver Hill (fresh., Calvin College) placed second and third in the weighted throw with distances of 14.78 and 13.76 meters, respectively.

Thompson set the Waxahachie High School girls' discus record last year during her senior season with the Lady Indians.

Albion College, which placed third in the MIAA Indoor Track & Field Championships over the weekend, is an NCAA Division III university located in Albion, Michigan.