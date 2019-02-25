Kobie McKinzie announced on Sunday his plan to play football for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders will have to wait on the Lubbock-Cooper player longer than the typical recruit.

McKinzie, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker, was a freshman on the Cooper team that went 13-1 in 2018. But he's stirred up a lot of interest from colleges already.

New Pirates coach Chip Darden said McKinzie already has been offered scholarships by Oklahoma State, North Texas and SMU in addition to Tech and has received recruiting attention from TCU, Missouri and Arkansas.

But he announced an oral commitment to Tech, having attended the Red Raiders' junior day for invited recruits on Saturday.

"He played outside linebacker for us this year," said Darden, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach last month. "He was pretty versatile there. He's a really long, rangy kid, so he was really good out in space, in coverage.

"What he's best at is probably coming off the edge. I think a lot of the colleges coming through looking at him project him as a defensive end, possibly a defensive end-outside linebacker hybrid. He does a little bit of that for us, but more of an outside linebacker."

Max Kittwinkel resigned as Cooper head coach after the season to become the school district's full-time athletic director. He led the Pirates to the Region I final of the Class 5A Division II playoffs.

McKinzie was credited with 45 tackles, including six tackles for loss and two sacks. He also made three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

"One of the things we thought was interesting about him is how he handled varsity football as a freshman," Darden said. "He was very mature. Obviously, he's physically matured, but he is very mentally mature with his approach and how he handled going from playing eight middle-school football games to playing 14 varsity games at a really high level. He handled that all really well."

Men's golf

PALM DESERT, Calif. — Adam Blomme and Sandy Scott both birdied their last holes to help Texas Tech rally past Boise State for one-stroke victory Sunday at the 21-team Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate.

Tech trailed by four with Blomme, Scott and Ivan Ramirez all having two holes to play, but rallied for the tournament title at 6 under par after 54 holes. It was the 20th career tournament victory for Tech coach Greg Sands.

Scott closed a 5-under back nine with birdie on the par-5 18th to shoot 68 and pull Tech even with Boise State at 5-under.

Blomme birdied No. 16 and the par-5 No. 18 to win the tournament for the Red Raiders and shoot 2-under 70. The senior from Sweden finished three days at 7-under, two shots behind tournament medalist Skyler Eubank from Boise State.

Scott shot 69-68 on the weekend and finished fourth on the leaderboard at 4-under.

Ramirez (73-71-73) placed 12th. Kyle Hogan (74-72-75) posted a top-30, and Markus Braadlie (75-72-75) was top-40 in a field of 120 players.

Tech freshman Jansen Smith (73-73-72) tied for 13th playing as an individual.

Softball

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — Taran Alvelo struck out 12 in a complete game and Madison Huskey hit a pair of RBI singles as No. 5 Washington beat No. 23 Texas Tech 4-1 Sunday, dealing the Red Raiders their first loss in 14 games this season.

In its final game of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, Tech fell behind 4-0 on Huskey's RBI hits in the second and fourth innings and Taryn Atlee's two-run double in the fourth.

Tech third baseman Breanna Russell broke up the shutout with a home run in the fifth.

Alvelo (7-1) yielded five hits and a walk.

Tech starter Erin Edmoundson (8-1) shut out No. 13 Arizona State on Thursday and No. 17 Oregon on Saturday, but Washington (14-1) touched her for four runs on five hits.

In its late game Saturday, Tech ripped San Diego State 7-0 as Missy Zoch and Morgan Hornback combined on a four-hitter and Trenity Edwards, Kelcy Leach and Taylor Satchell homered. Satchell's was a three-run shot in the fifth that ended the scoring.