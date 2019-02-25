Sarah Briggs established her jewelry line in 2004 and currently manufactures over 7,000 pieces a month for shops around the world.

She will now peddle a few of those handmade accents from a storefront in Waxahachie.

“I feel so much of what’s happening here is Waxahachie magic,” Briggs said. “We just feel so strongly about this county, this town, about this spot. I know God led us here.”

Briggs, who has lived in Waxahachie for the past seven years, has long convinced herself that she would never manage a retail storefront due to the hours required.

“But it really became imminent, and the customer spoke and it as necessary,” said Briggs after she cut a Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce ribbon. “I love that we have a place to invite them in now.”

The Sarah Briggs team has operated in a discrete manufacturing studio off U.S. Highway 77 since February 2018. Over the past month, the workshop expanded to the suite behind it that once functioned as a hair salon. It now carries the latest lines of necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets.

“It’s crazy of how much it’s been a team effort with the group doing this, and that’s what is so beautiful about it,” Briggs emphasized.

Sarah Briggs jewelry is handmade by skilled artisans that utilize 14K gold and rose gold, as well as sterling silver. For more cost-efficient offerings, nickel-free brass is used for some styles.

Briggs prides her product on its functionality and versatility. Designs include tiny details that are inspired by life, nature, animals and architecture.

Briggs celebrated a grand opening Thursday with friends, family and dedicated customers along with the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce. Those who provided an Instagram account were gifted a free piece of jewelry and raffle prizes were awarded every hour.

For more information on Sarah Briggs, log on to sarahbriggs.com or follow her on Instagram or Facebook. The storefront is located at 120 North Highway 77 suite F and is open from noon—5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

