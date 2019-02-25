The Lone Star Conference named West Texas A&M University freshman Qua Grant its men's basketball offensive player of the week for the second consecutive week on Monday after he helped the Buffs clinch a regular season conference title.

The LSC regular season championship is the second consecutive won by West Texas A&M and came after Grant and the Buffs picked up road wins over Tarleton State University and Texas A&M-Commerce.

West Texas A&M, currently ranked No. 4 in the NCAA Division II poll, was 27-3 overall and 16-1 in LSC before a Tuesday regular-season finale.

Grant, a 2018 Waxahachie graduate, averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.5 steals in the two wins this past week.

He shot 50.0 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from three-point range. Grant also recorded his second career double-double on Saturday against TAMUC, scoring a game-high 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the win. He even finished 4-of-6 from downtown.

The freshman guard recorded a career-high seven steals in Thursday's win over the Texans where he also scored 15 points.

Grant previously received the award Feb. 18 after he averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 65.2 percent from the floor and 87.5 percent from the free throw line.

He poured in a career-high 25 points, shooting 10-of-13 from the floor, in a win against Angelo State University ahead of his first recognition.

WT hosts Eastern New Mexico in the Buffs regular season finale on Tuesday at the First United Bank Center as part of the ESPN3 Division II Showcase.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.