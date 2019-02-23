The Lubbock Christian University men will try to not let their hard work on a key road trip go to waste.

The Chaparrals, who won two of three road games against teams with records well above .500, are back home Saturday to host Oklahoma Christian in Sooner Athletic Conference basketball.

The doubleheader at the Rip Griffin Center starts with the women's game at 1 p.m. followed by the men's game at 3 p.m.

The LCU men are coming off a 71-66 victory Thursday night at Newman that left the two teams tied for third in the Heartland with identical records of 18-8 and 9-5. The Chaps face a tough turnaround, however, after making the nearly 500-mile trip home from Wichita, Kansas.

The top eight teams in the NCAA South Central Region after the regular season and conference tournaments qualify for the Division II NCAA Tournament. LCU and Newman are No. 7 and No. 10 in this week's South Central Region ranking.

Oklahoma Christian (9-15, 4-9) beat LCU 72-57 in the first round of conference play.

The Heartland Conference champion LCU women, meanwhile, have their postseason secure, but are coming off a 69-67 loss Thursday at Newman that ended their 29-game conference winning streak.

Still intact, however, are the Lady Chaps' winning streaks of 62 consecutive home games and 54 consecutive conference home games.

LCU (21-5, 11-1) beat Oklahoma Christian (12-12, 5-6) by 84-70 in the first round of conference play. Oklahoma Christian guard Addy Clift leads Division II in scoring with an average of 27.4 points per game.

LCU softball

Lubbock Christian University and Newman open the Heartland Conference schedule Saturday with a noon doubleheader at PlainsCapital Park.

LCU (9-1) has won five games in a row and is 15-2 all-time against Newman (1-4).

LCU baseball

DENVER — Lubbock Christian University's series opener against Metro State Denver scheduled for Friday was canceled because of cold weather and snow in the forecast.

The two teams are scheduled for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. CST Saturday and a game at 1 p.m. CST Sunday.

MSU Denver (3-3) has won its past three games. LCU (7-3) took two of three games last weekend at Angelo State and, before that, won three games in a four-game series against Cameron.