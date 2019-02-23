EDITOR’S NOTE: Caprock Chronicles are edited weekly by Jack Becker a Librarian at Texas Tech University. This week’s article is written by Marisue Potts, owner and operator of Mott Creek Ranch. Although located just east of the Caprock in Motley County, the story she relates is a compelling one.





When my family purchased a pasture of the historic Matador Land & Cattle Co. in 1952, little did they know that, along with the land and cattle, they had purchased a huge chunk of history. Old timers told tales of buffalo hunters, Mexican sheepherders, fatal gunfights, range wars, homesteaders, and lost whiskey stills, but they offered few facts.

A few years later, a high school American History class researched the events that happened on this historic ranch. The search continued off and on for over 60 years, which sent this grass-roots historian back tracking the trail of history.

In 1950, speculation that oil deposits lay underneath the 791,707 acres of the Matador Land & Cattle Company brought oil companies to the ranch interested in purchasing the mineral rights. Just the rumor of oil pushed the price of Matador stock on the London Stock Exchange from $.70 a share to $23.70.

With a plan to sell the land and retain a quarter of the royalties; or sell the royalties for cash and the land at auction, a syndicate in New York made an offer through the financiers, Lazard Brothers of London. A chance to take a profit on the 69 years’ investment was not lost on the major Scottish stockholders of Dundee, Scotland. Later, the Matador stockholders voted to retain half interest on the mineral interest.

To facilitate the breakup of this large holding, Toreador Royalty, incorporated in the state of Delaware, was hired to sale the land. For tax purposes, fifteen different corporations were created. The Mott Cattle Corporation, one of the fifteen, bought one large pasture along with a line camp known on early maps as The Cottonwood Mott, named for a copse of trees around springs feeding into a creek. With its rough breaks, just off the eastern escarpment of the Llano Estacado, this land was secured by my grandfather and father, J.C. and W.E. Burleson.

Legal documents, supplemented by Harry H. Campbell’s The History of Motley County, became the starting point of my research. The donation of Matador Ranch records to the Southwest Collection of Texas Tech Library provided over 5,000 pounds of material to peruse. In 1964, these records, available to historian Dr. W. M. Pearce, figured in his classic, The Matador Land & Cattle Company. In addition to the ranch documents, the Southwest Collection recorded oral histories from employees, providing information on a personal level.

In my search for people who had lived at The Mott, I found Edna Leonard Waybourn who was born at the line camp. Then 80 years old, she shared a story she heard from her father, J. F. Leonard, an outrider for The Matadors.

From 1895 to 1903, the James Fields family lived in the dugout, lined with sandstone hewn from the surrounding bluffs. The one room, crowned by lodge pole and a sod roof, provided rather primitive, but cozy, shelter for what would become a family of five. Fields incorporated a load-bearing Masonic arch into the fireplace, which provided warmth and a hearth. In the floor he buried a small tin box to hide their treasures. By hand he dug a well, also lined with rocks, and built a dam to create a spring fed pond on a draw above the dugout.

According to Mrs. Waybourn’s narrative, the Fields were living a hand-to-mouth existence. In desperation, the father chased a rabbit into a hole and stuck his arm in after the intended dinner. In an instant, James Fields was fatally bitten by a rattlesnake. After he died, his wife Maggie sold out, and with her family boarded a train and moved back east, or so Waybourn believed.

A good story, however, is often altered by the facts. Through deed records and contact with a Fields’ descendent through Ancestry.com, a more dramatic end was revealed. Fields, a freebooter, held the long narrow survey by “right of occupancy,” which prevented others from filing a claim in the middle of the ranch holdings.

But, overwhelmed with the living conditions, uncertainties, and the birth of another child, Maggie suffered from severe post-partem depression. She was institutionalized in Travis County, Texas, where she died 12 years later. The rest of the family headed for Capitan, New Mexico where James homesteaded at Carrizozo before moving farther west.

A contact on Ancestry.com brought more information about the family from a granddaughter in St. George, Utah. Her mother, Grace, was the last child born before Maggie’s breakdown. Life never got easier for the Fields’ offspring, but it was with great pride that June Morton visited Moot Creek and stood before Masonic arch in a fireplace that her grandfather built 124 years previously.

The chapter is never closed on history, with many tales yet to be researched and told.