A communitywide pancake breakfast to raise money for a summer mission trip will be conducted from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday downstairs at Central Presbyterian Church.

Donations are welcome. All funds raised will benefit a June mission trip being planned by members and friends of CPC and First Presbyterian Church of Grapevine. The trip is being coordinated by the nondenominational Christian faith group HOI (See HOI.org).

Up to 20 mission workers will travel to the beautiful, rural Agalta Valley where they will be assigned to a community and sponsor a Vacation Bible School. They will also work alongside local villagers to complete construction projects to improve the health and well-being of the community.