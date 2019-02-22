Waxahachie Century Club held its February meeting on Valentine's Day at the Ellis County Woman's Building. Century Club has been meeting regularly since its organization in 1911 and became a member of the Texas Federation of Women's Clubs in 1912.

President Beverly Crawford called the meeting to order after "old time religion hymns" were played on the piano by Carol Farah while members were greeted by Radora Doyle and Pat Smith. Carol chose the specific songs as an introduction to the day's speaker and his program.

Radora Doyle gave the Health Moment, in which she described the excellent benefits of chocolate — if consumed in moderation, of course.

The invocation, pledge to the flags and business session preceded the most informative program delivered by David Smith, a local cowboy poet and historian. He was introduced by Jane Ann Shipp. His program, entitled "Saddlebags and Bibles: History of the Circuit Riding Preachers," was well researched and well received.

Members had previously signed up to read at DEAR Day and took up a collection for Waxahachie ISD to help with book purchasing. Members also finalized their yearly monetary collection to MD Anderson Hospital. Shawnee Harding, parliamentarian, explained how "Penny Arts" scholarships were club women's efforts during the Depression to continue collecting for student scholarships. Even in those hard times, women pledged to put up a penny a day to help send worthy students to school.

Reporter Pat Smith was honored as being selected Outstanding Club Woman and will be presented at the City Federation Spring Tea on April 4.

Hostesses for the covered dish luncheon were Cynthia Nelson, Carolyn Perkins and Mary Nakawatese who had set beautiful tables with a vibrant red Valentine motif.

Members enjoyed a lovely lunch and were treated to an exhibition of old or particularly sentimental cookbooks. In addition, recipes were collected which will be included in a forthcoming member mini cookbook.