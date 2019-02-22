Every day I wake up praying, sharing with Abba Father that I want to bring Him glory with this new day. Prayer is good but we have to put feet to those prayers so how does this piety emerge in my life?

Here are my top 4 passages that I try to put to work daily to ensure I bring glory, honor and praise to the Lord while I labor.

#1 Ephesians 4:29, “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such is good for building up, as it fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.”

We need to talk a good game. Say things that help and do not hurt. If you ever remodel your home destruction is cheap (tearing down) but when you start to construct (building up) you will find out it’s expensive. Go ahead and pay the cost and be a blessing.

#2 Matthew 7:12, “So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them, …”

This is what we call the Golden Rule. Last week a woman who has been attending our church services came in drunk, I was 30 feet away from her and I could smell the alcohol.

Obviously, she has a life challenge and she’s not winning. I don’t have to point it out, everyone knows it. 1st Peter 4:8 says, “Above all, keep loving one another earnestly since love covers a multitude of sins.” Eugene Peterson says, “Love makes up for practically anything.” If I were this hurting woman I would want people to love me. Love me enough not to say anything publicly and love me enough to offer me help privately.

#3 John 20:21, “As the Father has sent me, even so, I am sending you.

If I know anything I know people need Jesus. Jesus came from Heaven to Earth with a mission and a purpose, He came to seek and save those who are lost (Luke 19:10). We have to do what Jesus did so we have to practice “sentness.”

I grew up living next door to a crazy woman named Mrs. King. She dressed like an old farmer in overalls and drove an old station wagon with fake wood panels down the side. She collected cans before collecting cans was a thing, probably helped her hear the voices (JK).

When a baseball or football went over the fence it was like a scene from Sandlot, you didn’t get the ball back. What I’m saying is we have to go (sent) next door and we have to talk to people about Jesus, especially the crazy ones (Mark 5:1-20).

#4 Philippians 2:14, “Do all things without grumbling or disputing, that you may be blameless and innocent, children of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world, …”

Nobody likes a complainer, including the Lord. We all know people don’t use their turn signals when driving, they are going to screw up your fast food order at the drive-thru (maybe it’s what you get for minimum wage), the roads are going to be bad unless you want to pay higher taxes (it’s called budgeting).

Be different, don’t complain, shine. He told me to tell you that.

____

Ken Ansell currently serves as a pastor and local missionary in small, rural Texas community. He plays lots of tennis and fly fishes when he can. He can be reached at kenansell1@gmail.com.