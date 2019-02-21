Waxahachie ISD dual language students took the stage for the third annual Spanish spelling bee last week.

Elementary students from both Wedgeworth and Dunaway competed to advance to the district contest that will take place on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Wilemon STEAM Academy.

Students from Wedgeworth who placed include:

First place — Erick Zavala, fifth-grade

Second place — Amanda Aroche, fourth-grade

Third place — Moises Flores, fourth-grade

Other students who will represent Wedgeworth Elementary are Alejandra Mata, Rey Lara, Juliana Alvarado, Briseida Caltzonzin, Justin Rodriguez and Yancarlos Gonzalez.

Judges for the Wedgeworth contest were Rogelio Aguilar, Two Amigos Taqueria owner, Julissa Martinez, a local attorney, and Joseph “Pepe” Quillen, a court interpreter. The owner of Bellas and Broncos boutique, Eduardo Tamez, served as the pronouncer.

Students from Dunaway who placed include:

First place — Alicia Garcia, fourth-grade

Second place — Quetzaly Garcia, fifth-grade

Third place — Jesus Alvarado, fifth-grade

Other students who will represent Dunaway Elementary are Andres Lechuga, Marcos Machuca, Dominic Rios, Fernanda Resendiz, Jaleny Sifuentes and Iris Diaz.

Judges for the Dunaway contest consisted of Karen Duran-Malagon and Brenda Alvarez, teachers on staff, as well as, Anis Romero and Maria Ortega, two students from the University of North Texas at Dallas. Edgar Carmona, who represented Amigos Sin Fronteras, served as the pronouncer.