The Waxahachie Indians began the track-and-field season with a fourth-place team finish but several individual firsts this past Friday in Waco.
Waxahachie tallied 115 points in the Midway Panther Relays, well behind host and first-place Waco Midway (228) on Friday, Feb. 15.
The Indians saw freshman Jaelyn Davis-Robinson spring to a personal record and first-place finish in the 200-meter run with a time of 21.95, while sophomore Quincy Johnson placed fifth (23.95).
Sam Molina won the 800-meter run for the Tribe with a time of 2:06.56, while senior Antawan Patterson also placed first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.73.
The Indians top relay teams also saw stellar times, placing second in the 4x100 (Garrett Milliken, Brandon Hawkins, Lucas Brandt, Patterson; 42.64) and winning the 4x400 (Milliken, Josh Sterns, D'Tyler Mason, Molina; 3:34.53).
The full race results for the Waxahachie Indians are as follows:
100 Meters
2. 9 Jaelyn Davis-Robinson 10.96h PR
10. 10 Boston Kimmons 11.96h PR
15. 10 Shawn Cherry 12.14h PR
28. 9 Ryan Darnall 12.62h PR
33. 10 Sanchez Zachary 12.74h PR
38. 10 Kaiden Brown 12.95h PR
200 Meters
1. 9 Jaelyn Davis-Robinson 21.95h PR
5. 10 Quincy Johnson 23.95h PR
10. 10 Anthony Gallo 24.31h PR
28. 9 Adrian Lewis 26.17h PR
33. 9 Raymont Cooks 26.45h PR
35. 9 Jeremiah Falcon 26.63h PR
400 Meters
6. 9 Parker Hicks 58.97h PR
10. 10 Kaiden Calvert 59.73h PR
11. 10 William Johnson 59.80h PR
12. 10 Cedric Moore 60.66h PR
18. 9 Jeremiah Avila 61.63h PR
10 Jeremiah Lizarraga DNF
800 Meters
1. 11 Sam Molina 2:06.56h SR
12. 9 Joseph Quilbio 2:23.02h PR
27. 9 Zach Ward 2:43.02h PR
9 Jordan Guerrero DNF
9 Lucas Molina DNS
1600 Meters
6. 10 Eric Dyke 5:33.26h SR
10. 9 Dakoda Moreno 5:43.13h PR
11. 9 Lucas Molina 6:06.21h PR
3200 Meters
3. 9 Dakoda Moreno 11:54.51h PR
5. 10 Eric Dyke 12:27.38h SR
110m Hurdles
1. 12 Antawan Patterson 14.73h PR
300m Hurdles
12 Antawan Patterson DNF
4x100 Relay
2. Garrett Milliken
Brandon Hawkins
Lucas Brandt
Antawan Patterson 42.64h
4. Jaden Basham
Gregory Clerkley
Brandon Axe
Quincy Johnson 44.68h
4x200 Relay
4. Brandon Hawkins
Lucas Brandt
D'Tyler Mason
Joshua Sterns 1:36.83h
6. Jace Robinson
Ashton Wright
Gregory Clerkley
Jalen Benson 1:39.14h
4x400 Relay
1. Garrett Milliken
Joshua Sterns
D'Tyler Mason
Sam Molina 3:34.53h
8. Jace Robinson
Ashton Wright
Jeremiah Lizarraga
Gregory Clerkley 3:52.77h
Shot Put - 12lb
4. 10 Jaydyn Hoggard 41-06.00 PR
14. 10 Alex Delgado 35-05.50 PR
19. 10 Shawn Cherry 33-09.50 PR
20. 9 Brent Martin 33-02.00 PR
27. 10 Dylan Vencil 32-03.00 PR
31. 11 Denton Ross 31-00.50 PR
Discus - 1.6kg
6. 10 Jaydyn Hoggard 106-09 PR
11. 10 Christian Mirabal 99-07 PR
12. 11 Donovan Maynard 95-07 PR
16. 10 Kaiden Calvert 92-03 PR
33. 9 Brent Martin 75-09 PR
10 Logan Mitchell DNS
Pole Vault
15. 10 Andrew Galbraith 7-06.00 PR
Long Jump
7. 10 Brandon Hawkins 19-02.75 PR
12. 10 Jaden Basham 18-06.50 PR
13. 9 Gregory Clerkley 18-04.00 PR
21. 10 Cedric Moore 16-09.00 PR
23. 11 D'Tyler Mason 16-08.00 PR
9 Adrian Lewis DNS
Triple Jump
5. 11 Jalen Benson 35-11.00 PR
7. 9 Jeremiah Avila 34-10.00 PR
8. 10 Ashton Wright 34-09.00 PR
10. 9 Ryan Darnall 31-09.00 PR
11. 9 Parker Hicks 30-02.00 PR
9 Brandon Axe DNF