The Waxahachie Indians began the track-and-field season with a fourth-place team finish but several individual firsts this past Friday in Waco.

Waxahachie tallied 115 points in the Midway Panther Relays, well behind host and first-place Waco Midway (228) on Friday, Feb. 15.

The Indians saw freshman Jaelyn Davis-Robinson spring to a personal record and first-place finish in the 200-meter run with a time of 21.95, while sophomore Quincy Johnson placed fifth (23.95).

Sam Molina won the 800-meter run for the Tribe with a time of 2:06.56, while senior Antawan Patterson also placed first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.73.

The Indians top relay teams also saw stellar times, placing second in the 4x100 (Garrett Milliken, Brandon Hawkins, Lucas Brandt, Patterson; 42.64) and winning the 4x400 (Milliken, Josh Sterns, D'Tyler Mason, Molina; 3:34.53).

The full race results for the Waxahachie Indians are as follows:

100 Meters

2. 9 Jaelyn Davis-Robinson 10.96h PR

10. 10 Boston Kimmons 11.96h PR

15. 10 Shawn Cherry 12.14h PR

28. 9 Ryan Darnall 12.62h PR

33. 10 Sanchez Zachary 12.74h PR

38. 10 Kaiden Brown 12.95h PR

200 Meters

1. 9 Jaelyn Davis-Robinson 21.95h PR

5. 10 Quincy Johnson 23.95h PR

10. 10 Anthony Gallo 24.31h PR

28. 9 Adrian Lewis 26.17h PR

33. 9 Raymont Cooks 26.45h PR

35. 9 Jeremiah Falcon 26.63h PR

400 Meters

6. 9 Parker Hicks 58.97h PR

10. 10 Kaiden Calvert 59.73h PR

11. 10 William Johnson 59.80h PR

12. 10 Cedric Moore 60.66h PR

18. 9 Jeremiah Avila 61.63h PR

10 Jeremiah Lizarraga DNF

800 Meters

1. 11 Sam Molina 2:06.56h SR

12. 9 Joseph Quilbio 2:23.02h PR

27. 9 Zach Ward 2:43.02h PR

9 Jordan Guerrero DNF

9 Lucas Molina DNS

1600 Meters

6. 10 Eric Dyke 5:33.26h SR

10. 9 Dakoda Moreno 5:43.13h PR

11. 9 Lucas Molina 6:06.21h PR

3200 Meters

3. 9 Dakoda Moreno 11:54.51h PR

5. 10 Eric Dyke 12:27.38h SR

110m Hurdles

1. 12 Antawan Patterson 14.73h PR

300m Hurdles

12 Antawan Patterson DNF

4x100 Relay

2. Garrett Milliken

Brandon Hawkins

Lucas Brandt

Antawan Patterson 42.64h

4. Jaden Basham

Gregory Clerkley

Brandon Axe

Quincy Johnson 44.68h

4x200 Relay

4. Brandon Hawkins

Lucas Brandt

D'Tyler Mason

Joshua Sterns 1:36.83h

6. Jace Robinson

Ashton Wright

Gregory Clerkley

Jalen Benson 1:39.14h

4x400 Relay

1. Garrett Milliken

Joshua Sterns

D'Tyler Mason

Sam Molina 3:34.53h

8. Jace Robinson

Ashton Wright

Jeremiah Lizarraga

Gregory Clerkley 3:52.77h

Shot Put - 12lb

4. 10 Jaydyn Hoggard 41-06.00 PR

14. 10 Alex Delgado 35-05.50 PR

19. 10 Shawn Cherry 33-09.50 PR

20. 9 Brent Martin 33-02.00 PR

27. 10 Dylan Vencil 32-03.00 PR

31. 11 Denton Ross 31-00.50 PR

Discus - 1.6kg

6. 10 Jaydyn Hoggard 106-09 PR

11. 10 Christian Mirabal 99-07 PR

12. 11 Donovan Maynard 95-07 PR

16. 10 Kaiden Calvert 92-03 PR

33. 9 Brent Martin 75-09 PR

10 Logan Mitchell DNS

Pole Vault

15. 10 Andrew Galbraith 7-06.00 PR

Long Jump

7. 10 Brandon Hawkins 19-02.75 PR

12. 10 Jaden Basham 18-06.50 PR

13. 9 Gregory Clerkley 18-04.00 PR

21. 10 Cedric Moore 16-09.00 PR

23. 11 D'Tyler Mason 16-08.00 PR

9 Adrian Lewis DNS

Triple Jump

5. 11 Jalen Benson 35-11.00 PR

7. 9 Jeremiah Avila 34-10.00 PR

8. 10 Ashton Wright 34-09.00 PR

10. 9 Ryan Darnall 31-09.00 PR

11. 9 Parker Hicks 30-02.00 PR

9 Brandon Axe DNF