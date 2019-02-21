West Texas A&M freshman Qua Grant was named the Lone Star Conference men's basketball Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career on Monday afternoon.

The 2018 Waxahachie led the Buffs to wins over Angelo State and Texas A&M-Kingsville at the First United Bank Center in Canyon last week.

Grant averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 65.2 percent from the floor and 87.5 percent from the free throw line.

In Thursday's 89-69 win over ASU, he scored a career-high 25 points going 10-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the free throw line.

He followed that stellar outing with 13 points with seven rebounds in a career-high 37 minutes of action in Saturday's dramatic overtime win over Texas A&M-Kingsville. The victory extended the Buffs home win streak to 22 games.

West Texas A&M hits the road for two games this week beginning with a trip to Stephenville on Thursday to face Tarleton. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Wisdom Gym.