The Midlothian Heritage girls' basketball team is headed to its first-ever regional tournament after the Jaguars put on a defensive clinic Monday night.

Heritage, which entered ranked No. 7 in the latest TABC 4A poll, shutout No. 12 (27-8) Lorena in the first quarter at West High School during the Region III quarterfinals and then allowed just 10 second-half points for the win, 34-22.

Danielle Wallace led the way for the Jaguars with a game-high 13 points, while Saige Klor had eight, Jasmine Bailey scored seven, Lexi Kennedy added four and Blythe Williams chipped in two points.

The Jaguars defeated (27-8) Jasper in the area round of the 4A playoffs this past Friday, 75-46, to reach the regional quarterfinals.

Jasmine Bailey and Danielle Wallace each scored 15 points in that victory, while Saige Klor added 10 and Kaylee Robinson had nine.

Blythe Williams and Rachel Allen both notched six points. Karena Tipton (5 points), Elizabeth Schmidt (4), Leah Chancey (3) and Lexi Kennedy (2) rounded out the Heritage scoring.

Junior forward Kinley Shumake led the Lady Bulldogs with a game-high 25 points.

The two victories improved Heritage to 33-5 on the season.

UP NEXT

The Jaguars will now shift focus to their first-ever regional tournament appearance as a program.

Heritage will face the winner of the Hardin-Jefferson versus Livingston game, which was scheduled for Tuesday night, on Friday night at the Johnson Coliseum on the campus of Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. The game time has not yet been set for the 4A Region III semifinal.