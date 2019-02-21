Four Ellis County football players received placement on the recently released Texas Sportswriters Association all-state teams.

Midlothian Heritage wide receiver Langston Anderson and Ferris tight end Matthew Nunez headline the group, as both landed on the TSWA 4A All-State second team.

Fellow Heritage teammates, quarterback Landon Ledbetter (third team) and wideout Jay Wilkerson (honorable mention), joined Anderson on the list. The trio helped Midlothian Heritage to an 11-2 record this past season.

LANGSTON ANDERSON

Anderson is a 6-foot-2 receiver who signed a national letter of intent with Oklahoma State University in the fall.

The Heritage senior departs for Stillwater as a four-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports and a three-star prospect ranked by Rivals and ESPN, respectively. He was rated as the 16th best wide receiver in the country based on a 247Sports composite ranking.

Anderson caught 63 passes from Ledbetter for 1,120 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns during his senior campaign, which included a career-high 215 receiving yards against Quinlan Ford.

He chose OSU over Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Houston, Ole Miss, TCU,

Texas and Texas Tech.

MATTHEW NUNEZ

Nunez put together a stellar junior campaign for the Ferris Yellowjackets, hauling in 74.5 percent of his team's completions.

The tight end caught 41 passes for 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season to help the Yellowjackets to a 6-4 record. He averaged 110.0 yards per game and 26.8 yards per catch.

Nunez caught 37 passes for 566 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.

LANDON LEDBETTER

The career numbers for Heritage quarterback Landon Ledbetter are jaw-dropping and his senior campaign was no different, earning him a spot on the TSWA third team.

Ledbetter shared the third-team quarterback honors with Pleasant Grove He, Ben Harmon.

Ledbetter completed 211-of-his-322 passes this past season for 3,289 yards and 47 touchdowns to a measly nine interceptions, averaging 16.2 yards per completion and 253.0 yards per game.

Ledbetter, who signed with Division II Henderson State earlier this month, tossed 126 career passing touchdowns over his Heritage career, which ranks 10th all-time in Texas regardless of the classification, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

The touchdown total through the air surpassed the likes of Kyler Murray (117, Allen, 2011-14) and Colt McCoy (116, Tuscola Jim Ned, 2002-04). His 9,505 career passing yards is also just outside of the top 15 all-time.

JAY WILKERSON

Jay Wilkerson is a 6-foot-2 Midlothian Heritage receiver who will likely have his pick of several Division I power-five universities before the conclusion of his high school career.

Having already received offers from Texas Tech and the University of North Texas, the junior finished second on the team with 1,148 receiving yards and 63 catches. He also pulled in 17 touchdowns while averaging 88.3 receiving yards per game and a team-best 18.2 yards per catch.

To see all of the TSWA first-, second- and third-team honorees, turn to B3-5 in today's Daily Light.