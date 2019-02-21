The Maypearl boys' basketball team defeated Blooming Grove on Tuesday at Life Waxahachie School, 64-60, in a 3A Region II bi-district championship.

The score was near that close for much of the contest, however. In fact, Carson McManus laid in two points on a fastbreak to put the Panthers up 16 points with a little under six minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

It was then that Blooming Grove began its furious comeback.

With Tristin Brigman already lost to a second-quarter injury, the Panthers soon found themselves without the services of McManus and Josh Lawrence, who both fouled out of the contest.

The Lions eventually tied the score late in the fourth quarter and the game saw several lead changes before the Panthers were able to pull off the bi-district victory.

Maypearl, which improved to 27-10 on the season, now faces (24-3) Crockett on Friday in the 3A Region III championship. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Fairfield High School.