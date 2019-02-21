The Waxahachie Lady Indians golf team returned to the links for the start of the spring golf season late last week and saw promising results.

The Lady Indians did have to battle the elements a bit on day two Friday and came away with an 11th place finish in the Region 1-6A preview held at Tangle Ridge Golf Club in Grand Prairie.

Waxahachie shot 737 as a team (364-373). Southlake Carroll's Black squad and Flower Mound High tied atop the team leaderboard with a 614-team score.

Baylie Paris carded the lowest two-day score for the Lady Indians (175, 87-88) and placed 31st individually. Marisabel Garza was not far behind Paris, placing 37th after she turned in a 178 two-day total (85-93).

Olivia Tolliver (93-98, 193), Ana Herrin (104-100, 204) and Kayli Nash (97-94, 191) rounded out the team scoring for the Lady Indians. McKenzie Parks, Waxahachie's lone medalist, shot a 193 two-day total (92-101).

The Lady Indians return to action this weekend in Cleburne.

GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Waxahachie girls' golf coach Lonnie Gaylor has launched a new submission that will highlight a different Lady Indian senior during the spring golf season.

The week's featured golfer is Olivia Tolliver, who is the daughter of Sheralon Lawrence and Chuck Tolliver. She also has a sister, Bree, and two brothers, Duston and Chuck.

This is the second year for Tolliver on the Lady Indians golf team and her favorite things in school consist of, well, golf and community service.

She excels in anatomy and physiology in the classroom, attends St. James Baptist Church and loves traveling to Houston.

Her favorite food is shrimp alfredo and favorite movie is "Coach Carter."

She also enjoys watching Tiger Woods compete on the golf course.

Tolliver hopes to one day become a pediatrician but is undecided on where she will attend college.

One of her most embarrassing moments was attempting to jump a fence at a track meet, only to promptly face plant in the grass.

Something she will cherish includes those memories made on the Lady Indians overnight golf trip to Abilene.