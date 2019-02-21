The Waxahachie Lady Indians strapped on their track shoes for the first time this season this past Friday and ran away from the field — literally.

Waxahachie raced to first-place finishes in all three relays, both distance runs and cheered as Sherkera Shelby won the 100-meter sprint. They cheered even louder, however, with junior Marche Jefferson set the school record in the 200-meter sprint with a first-place time of 25.13.

The Lady Indians ultimately won the Midway Panther Relays with 216 points on Friday, Feb. 15, which easily bested second-place Waco Midway (153).

Emma Curry, Alyson Moore and Emily Mackel continued their dominance in the distances races, with Curry crossing first in both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter race in times of 5:36.39 and 12:05.31.

Moore placed second in the 1,600-meter (5:39.73) and fourth in the 3,200-meter (13:14.67), while Mackel crossed third (5:46.60) and second (12:08.51), respectively.

Curry also won the high jump with a mark of 5-foot and was the lone field champion in the meet for the Lady Indians.

The full race results for the Waxahachie Lady Indians are as follows:

100 Meters

1. 11 Shekera Shelby 12.76h SR

2. 10 Cha'Darian Miles 12.79h PR

10. 10 Aa'Lyria Chandler 13.78h PR

11. 11 Tinka Granger 13.81h SR

16. 10 Ashyrian Johnson 14.30h SR

12 Naija Keith DNF

200 Meters

1. 11 Marche Jefferson 25.13h PR

2. 9 Ra'Neicia Tucker 25.95h PR

3. 10 Kirkland Redic 27.34h PR

7. 9 Cierra Washington 28.65h PR

9. 10 Ashyrian Johnson 29.71h PR

9 Jh'Kyah Head DNF

400 Meters

2. 11 Nayve Sharp 65.41h SR

3. 10 Kirkland Redic 66.51h PR

5. 12 Caitlyn Volentine 67.08h SR

7. 10 Haily Harwell 68.27h PR

8. 10 Chantelle Lemons 69.03h PR

9. 11 Kianna Steward 70.08h PR

11 Rayna Ross DNF

800 Meters

11 Karina Huerta DNF

10 Mariel Camargo Terrazas DNF

12 Emily Mackel DNF

12 Audrey Samperio DNF

9 Cori Morgan DNF

10 Aa'Lyria Chandler DNF

1600 Meters

1. 10 Emma Curry 5:36.39h SR

2. 10 Alyson Moore 5:39.73h SR

3. 12 Emily Mackel 5:46.60h SR

5. 10 Mariel Camargo Terrazas 6:22.18h PR

8. 11 Karina Huerta 6:48.18h PR

3200 Meters

1. 10 Emma Curry 12:05.31h SR

2. 12 Emily Mackel 12:08.51h SR

4. 10 Alyson Moore 13:14.67h SR

5. 10 Mariel Camargo Terrazas 13:34.42h PR

6. 11 Karina Huerta 14:49.48h PR

100m Hurdles - 33"

2. 10 Ava Corey 17.24h PR

10 Madyson Henderson DNS

300m Hurdles - 30"

4. 10 Madyson Henderson 53.80h PR

6. 10 Amelia Dineen 55.30h SR

8. 9 Maci Morton 55.91h PR

10 Ava Corey DNF

4x100 Relay

1. Naija Keith

Tinka Granger

Alexia McGruder

Cha'Darian Miles 51.11h

Cameron McBride

Ella Brown

Kirkland Redic

Ra'Neicia Tucker DNF

4x200 Relay

1. Jh'Kyah Head

Naija Keith

Alexia McGruder

Marche Jefferson 1:44.72h

2. Cha'Darian Miles

Shekera Shelby

Ella Brown

Kirkland Redic 1:50.64h

4x400 Relay

1. Caitlyn Volentine

Nayve Sharp

Jh'Kyah Head

Ella Brown 4:25.08h

5. Amelia Dineen

Rayna Ross

Haily Harwell

Maci Morton 4:38.11h

Shot Put - 4kg

3. 10 Jessica Wakefield 31-06.50 SR

8. 12 Zoriah Johnson 27-02.50 PR

9. 10 Mya Williams 27-01.00 SR

9. 10 Haley Lindsey 27-01.00 SR

Discus - 1kg

5. 10 Jessica Wakefield 90-04 PR

8. 10 Mya Williams 84-02 SR

10. 10 Haley Lindsey 82-01.50 SR

14. 12 Zoriah Johnson 71-01 SR

High Jump

1. 10 Emma Curry 5-00.00 SR

3. 9 Jh'Kyah Head 4-10.00 PR

5. 10 Madyson Henderson 4-04.00 SR

9 Ella Brown DNS

Long Jump

2. 9 Ella Brown 16-07.25 PR

3. 12 Naija Keith 16-03.00 PR

4. 11 Tinka Granger 15-03.00 SR

6. 12 Alexia McGruder 14-09.50 SR

8. 10 Cha'Darian Miles 14-08.75 SR

13. 9 Cierra Washington 13-10.50 PR

27. 11 Shekera Shelby 12-01.00 PR

9 Jh'Kyah Head DNF

Triple Jump

12 Alexia McGruder DNS