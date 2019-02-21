Due to inclement weather, several Ellis County soccer matches were pushed back from the typical Tuesday start to Wednesday. The results from those Tuesday and Wednesday matches, which saw some programs begin the second-half of district action, are listed below:

WAXAHACHIE

Girls

The Waxahachie Lady Indians dropped a tough home match Wednesday night against South Grand Prairie, 6-3, to fall to 5-3 in District 7-6A.

Peyton Renfro scored a pair of goals — both off of assists by Angel Garfias — and Bella Curiel added the third for the Lady Indians.

Waxahachie will take its 14-4 overall record into a 7:30 p.m. home match Friday against DeSoto.

Boys

Waxahachie has hit a bit of a rough spot in the District 7-6A schedule after falling to South Grand Prairie on Wednesday, 3-nil.

The boys have now dropped two of their last three matches and did not score a goal in any of the three. They last won Feb. 5 on the road against Mansfield Lake Ridge, 2-1.

The Indians return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the road against DeSoto. Waxahachie will enter with a 9-4-3 record and 3-2-2 mark in 7-6A.

RED OAK

Girls

Red Oak dropped its first District 14-5A match of the season Wednesday night against Joshua, 3-1.

The loss dropped the Lady Hawks to 17-2-1 on the season and a district-best 5-1-1 in 14-5A. The Joshua Lady Owls were regional semifinalist last season and have won the district championship in five of the past six years.

The Lady Hawks face (3-7-1) Ennis at 6 p.m. Friday in Ennis.

Boys

The Red Oak boys remain winless in District 14-5A but have battled to draws in three of their past four matches after holding Joshua scoreless Wednesday night.

The two ended the match in a nil-nil draw.

Red Oak, which is 3-10-3 on the season and 0-4-3 in 14-5A, returns to the pitch at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the road against Ennis.

MIDLOTHIAN

Girls

The Midlothian Lady Panthers continued their sprint toward a District 14-5A postseason berth with a 3-1 victory at home Tuesday against Waco University.

Tori Sorrels scored a pair of goals on assists by Baylee Frederick and Julia Forbes, while Ashley Omehe scored the third Lady Panther goal on a Kaleigh Naizer assist.

The Lady Panthers are now 11-5-2 on the season and 4-3 in 14-5A. They will look to keep pace in the playoff race beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at home against Cleburne.

Boys

Midlothian exploded for nine goals in a Tuesday win on the road against Waco University.

Sophomore Ryan Tate scored a pair of goals for the Panthers, who also received goals from Shane Reasonover, Christian Naizer, Tanner Henderson, Arron Young, Nicholas Arenare, Jairo Moreno and Justin Barnett.

Assists were provided by Naizer (3), Young, Arenare, Moreno and Augustin Torres.

Mason Crowther recorded the shutout in goal.

The victory improved the Panthers to 9-4-4 on the season and 6-0-1 in District 14-5A. They return to action at 7:30 p.m. at home against Cleburne.

ENNIS

Girls

The Ennis Lady Lions did not play Tuesday or Wednesday. They host Red Oak at 6 p.m. Friday.

Boys

The Ennis Lions did not play Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Lions are 10-6-2 on the season and 3-1-2 in 14-5A and host Red Oak at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE

Girls

The state-ranked Midlothian Heritage girls' soccer team needed penalty kicks to keep its perfect District 12-4A record intact Tuesday night against Alvarado.

The Jaguars received PK goals from Jaedyn Barela, Kylar Kenter, Allie Beller and Brynn Pollock, while Megan McCarthy posted the clean sheet in goal.

The win improved Heritage to 14-1-3 on the season and 3-0 in district play, as the Jaguars also extended their winning streak to eight consecutive matches. They have allowed just one goal (Jan. 25 against Mabank) over that stretch.

Heritage will travel to Ferris for a 5:30 p.m. start Friday.

Boys

The Midlothian Heritage Jaguars have quickly bounced back from a loss to open District 12-4A with three consecutive wins. The latest victory came Tuesday night on the road against Alvarado, 3-1.

Heritage is now 13-5-1 on the year and 3-1 in 12-4A.

The Jaguars continue their road swing by facing Ferris at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

LIFE WAXAHACHIE

Girls

No score was available for the Lady Mustangs match on Wednesday. They are currently 3-8-1 on the season and 2-1 in

Life Waxahachie hosts Alvarado at 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Boys

Life Waxahachie trounced Keene on Wednesday night, 9-nil.

The Mustangs improved to 4-0 in District 12-4A and 11-4-4 on the season with the win. They face Alvarado at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Waxahachie.

FERRIS

Girls

The Ferris Lady Yellow Jackets defeated Venus on Tuesday, 2-nil.

Desiree Padilla and Jaqueline Lopez scored the two Ferris goals, while Rosa Oviedo-Lopez recorded three saves for the shutout in goal.

Ferris will have its hands full Friday night with district-leading (14-1-3, 3-0) Midlothian Heritage making the trip to town for a 5:30 p.m. start.

Boys

The Ferris boys' soccer team surrendered four second-half goals to Venus on Tuesday, ultimately falling 4-1.

The Yellow Jackets, who are now 9-9 on the season and 2-2 in District 12-4A, host Midlothian Heritage at 7:15 p.m. Friday.