Waxahachie High students from the career and technical student organization, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, represented the district at the Region III Conference on Feb. 8-9 in Waco.

Out of 14 students, two groups qualified to advance to the state competition and will travel to Dallas on April 5 to test their skills against competitors from across Texas.

WHS students participated in the following events:

Hannah Green, Macie Pelt, Macie Hewson — Culinary Arts, placed first and advancing to state

Colton London, Kyle Jones, De’Ann Rexrode — Culinary Arts, placed fourth and advancing to state

Christi Torres, Cecilia Gomez, Alyssa Medina — Culinary Arts, placed sixth and state alternate

Daniel Caliendo — Serving Up Success

Danny Valles — Mystery Basket

Bryan Munoz, Stephanie Skontenski, Anthony Vasquez — Culinary Arts

Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) serves culinary arts students enrolled in CTE courses aligned with the hospitality and tourism career cluster. Participants enjoy the experience of applying classroom and laboratory lessons in hands-on activities or competitive events.

For more information about FCCLA and culinary arts events, contact Joel Skipper jskipper@wisd.org or Kelly Desmond kdesmond@wisd.org or at 972-923-4614.