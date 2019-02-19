It was a time when “angry words were about the only kind anyone cared to use,” when people “seemed tired of the reasoning process. Instead of trying to convert one’s opponents, it was simpler just to denounce them, no matter what unmeasured denunciation might lead to.” Problems “were slipping beyond hope of easy solution — sectional enmities, economic antagonisms, varying interpretations of the American dream, the tragic, unendurable race problem itself.”

That’s a fair description of our own time. It comes, however, from “This Hallowed Ground,” one of historian Bruce Catton’s books on the American Civil War, first published in 1956. Alarmists are quick to say we’re heading toward another such catastrophe. That’s melodramatic, melodrama being another form of organizing experience Americans go in for these days, to no one’s benefit.

Still and all, indignation — righteous only in the eyes of the individual indulging in it — is dividing Americans in ways that should concern us all. Ask people why they are so angry, and they will supply you with a ready list of all the terrible things the other side is doing to them. They are encouraged in this practice by the alleged experts on TV night after night. A soft answer might turn away wrath, but a hateful one is more likely to get you booked on MSNBC, CNN, or Fox....

... Once activated, a recent Harvard study finds, “anger can color people’s perceptions, form their decisions, and guide their behavior while they remain angry” — here’s the good part — “regardless of whether the decisions at hand are related to the source of their anger.”

How do we get out of this mess? There are no 12-step programs we’re aware of for this particular addiction, and there’d have to be millions of support groups to accommodate the need. For now, as psychotherapists tell their patients, to become aware of our responses to the frustrations of everyday existence is itself helpful. There’s no quick fix.

Social problems such as these are not easy to manage, much less solve, and our anger is making it hard to deal intelligently and maturely with the conditions that we all too often assume are making us mad in the first place.

One small thing we can do, though, might help. That is to accept the fact that we’re all in this together — right, left and even center — and none of us is without blame.