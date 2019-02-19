Sixty Life School students participated in the fourth annual Elementary Science Fair at the Red Oak campus last week.

Students in grades third through sixth presented science projects of their choosing that were based on pre-defined criteria on Feb. 8. The students expanded on their creativity to develop individualized hands-on learning experiences.

“Our annual science fair allows students to use their creativity to develop a project using their critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” Life School Elementary Science Coordinator Melissa Brown said. “It also sharpens their communication skills as they present the project information they have personally researched to a panel of judges.”

In addition to the project presentations, students had a unique opportunity to participate in STEM-based activities presented by the Perot Museum, which included constructing Crash-Test cars, engineering Sphero BattleBots and competing in MeeperBot Soccer.

Science fair first place winners included:

Brylnn Griffis — Life School Red Oak, third grade

Asher Robbins — Life School Cedar Hill, fourth grade

Hannah Murillo — Life School Cedar Hill, fifth grade

Natalynn Spann — Life School Cedar Hill, sixth grade

Life School opened as an open-enrollment public charter school in 1998 and has campuses in Oak Cliff, Dallas, Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Red Oak, Waxahachie and will open a ninth campus in Carrollton in August.

For 10 consecutive years, Life School received the Texas Education Agency’s highest rating in the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, a financial accountability system for charter schools.

"The mission of Life School is to develop leaders with life skills through strong academics, character training, and partnerships with parents and the community," a Life School press release states.