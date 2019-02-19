ITALY

A rollover accident on U.S. Highway 77 took the life of a 23-year-old early Saturday in Italy.

Italy Police responded to the accident on Highway 77 just south of Morgan Road at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday. According to an Italy Police press release, first responders discovered the vehicle drove off of the highway and rolled over into a creek adjacent to the road.

Officers discovered Brooke Evans, 23, deceased in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. A 25-year-old male passenger had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Parkland Hospital in Dallas by helicopter.

The release states that this is the fourth traffic fatality Italy has experienced since Dec. 29 of last year.

Italy Police Chief Scott Peters expressed in a Facebook post that he has heard several complaints about people receiving citations for speeding and not wearing seatbelts. Peters stated that both of these violations were contributions in each of the deaths Italy has experienced in the past several months.

“This has impacted not only you as citizens of this city, but the first responders as well,” Peters wrote. “I have been at each of these fatalities myself and seen the toll it has taken.”

Peters went on to state that Italy Police would continue to enforce the laws concerning seat belts and driving speed.

“If by us doing this causes people to slow down and buckle up, just maybe the life we save may be yours or a family member,” Peters continued. “Then we have done our job in the community.”

An Italy Police investigation into the accident is currently ongoing.