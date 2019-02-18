The Amarillo Police Department recognized two officers for their weekly Feather in Your Cap series Friday. Corporals Logan McFarland and Sy Slover are being lauded for catching a thief in the act and preventing further damage to a business.

On Jan. 31, 2019, McFarland was driving in the 3600 block of SW Sixth Ave when he saw a man on the west side of a business who appeared to be messing with a window. McFarland contacted the subject, who stated he was replacing the window. However, he had a saw and had sawed through the bars on the outside of the window, removed the glass and was then sawing through the bars inside.

The man had numerous tools that could be used for repairs, but are also frequently used to break into businesses. He also had no glass for replacement, and was cutting into the bars, not replacing glass. The alarm at the business, which was closed, was triggered at this point.

Slover arrived and requested an Amarillo Emergency Communications Center dispatcher contact the owner of the business. The subject was read his constitutional rights and was placed in police custody for paraphernalia that he was carrying.

The business owner arrived; she said she had not hired anyone to replace windows, didn’t know this suspect and wanted to press charges. The subject was taken to the Potter county Detention Center and was booked for the burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McFarland and Slover's hard work put a burglar in jail and prevented financial loss for a small business owner and potentially other businesses.