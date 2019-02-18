A committee comprised by the Waxahachie Daily Light has proudly compiled and produced the first-ever All-Ellis County football teams as part of the first-of-its-kind countywide celebration of prep sports all-stars.
Those 79 student-athletes and three head coaches were featured on two graphics that can be found on B4-7 of Sunday's paper. They are also listed below.
The Daily Light staff first announced plans to launch the inaugural All-Ellis County high school all-star preps awards, which will include individual players- and coaches-of-the-year recipients, in late December.
This yearlong celebration of athletic achievements will culminate at the 2019 All-Ellis County All-Star Preps awards banquet to be held Tuesday evening, June 11 at the Waxahachie Civic Center. The banquet will honor the top prep athletes from 15 high schools within the county.
The banquet will also feature a keynote speaker, who the Daily Light staff will announce in the coming weeks after a contract is signed, that is a high-profile professional athlete from a Dallas-Fort Worth area team.
The All-Ellis County first- and second-team honorees will receive invitations to the banquet, as well as all of the county's state championship qualifiers in track and field, cross-country, swimming, golf, tennis and wrestling. Student-athletes and coaches will also be selected for prestigious overall awards. All of our honorees will attend complimentary thanks to our generous sponsors.
The sports from which All-Ellis County teams are selected include football, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, baseball and softball.
The awards banquet will be open to the public and ticket information will soon be available at www.WaxahachieTX.com/Preps.
So how were the student-athletes chosen?
We first compiled a list of all players who received all-state, all-region and regional tournament awards and then sorted those student-athletes based on season statistics and nominations submitted by area coaches.
Tiebreakers came down to firsthand observations, classifications, overall team success and input from county coaches.
The first- and second-teams on offense are organized with a quarterback, running back, four skill position players, five linemen and one kicker, while the defensive teams include four defensive backs, three linebackers, four linemen and one punter.
The honorable mention list consists of players who just missed the cut for the second team.
When it was all said and done, 79 football student-athletes and three coaches found their names on the list. And there could have easily of been more added.
One thing is certain: It was an excellent year for football in Ellis County.
We can not pull off something like this without the communities help. If you or your business is interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please call (972) 937-3310.
The All-Ellis County football awardees include:
COACHES OF THE YEAR
Lee Wiginton
Chris Ross
Ronny Crumpton
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Landon Ledbetter
TaRon Smith
Damian Edwards
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Landon Ledbetter
Damian Edwards
Langston Anderson
Jay Wilkerson
Josh Sterns
Dre Washington
LaDarius Henderson
Nathan Guzman
Dillon Jurcik
Seth Eastwood
Duane Johnson
Matt Stanton
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Swinton Jackson
Jon Sanders
Zane Rider
Zyaun Jones
JT Cavender
Konner Jones
Christian Connell
BJ Hawkins
Jacob Proche
Noah Parker
Hunter Smith
Ben Waddle
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
TaRon Smith
James Harris
Matthew Nunez
JaSean Brooks
Austen Thomas
Ricky Pendleton
Marshall Hodges
Arundel Briggs
Jaylon Washington
Kain Cooper
Christian Adams
Angel Medel
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
Austin Hernandez
Corbin Bagby
Nick Pollard
Corbin Schrotke
Ethan Lemley
Rayshawn Guy
Preston Young
Riley Angel
Quincy Johnson
Preston Hodge
Damyan Woodward
Andrew Nava
HONORABLE MENTION
Tate Corbin
Nolan Samek
Avery Gibson
Kaleb Thompkins
Peter Brown
Terry Dixon
Cahl Horn
Alex Garcia
Dee Johnson
Zayid Aziz
CJ Palmer
Jalen Byrd
Chris Sanchez
Ameer Muhammad
Payton McClain
Colton McClain
AJ McGruder
DJ Hollywood
Keshawn Anderson
Demani Richardson
Zion Dove
Dane Vernor
Jordan McCray
Miguel Padron
Rhett Newton
Gage Mayfield
Sir Michael Veasley
Adrian Cisneros
Jay Berumen
Erik Palacio
Chance Hawes