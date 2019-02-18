A committee comprised by the Waxahachie Daily Light has proudly compiled and produced the first-ever All-Ellis County football teams as part of the first-of-its-kind countywide celebration of prep sports all-stars.

Those 79 student-athletes and three head coaches were featured on two graphics that can be found on B4-7 of Sunday's paper. They are also listed below.

The Daily Light staff first announced plans to launch the inaugural All-Ellis County high school all-star preps awards, which will include individual players- and coaches-of-the-year recipients, in late December.

This yearlong celebration of athletic achievements will culminate at the 2019 All-Ellis County All-Star Preps awards banquet to be held Tuesday evening, June 11 at the Waxahachie Civic Center. The banquet will honor the top prep athletes from 15 high schools within the county.

The banquet will also feature a keynote speaker, who the Daily Light staff will announce in the coming weeks after a contract is signed, that is a high-profile professional athlete from a Dallas-Fort Worth area team.

The All-Ellis County first- and second-team honorees will receive invitations to the banquet, as well as all of the county's state championship qualifiers in track and field, cross-country, swimming, golf, tennis and wrestling. Student-athletes and coaches will also be selected for prestigious overall awards. All of our honorees will attend complimentary thanks to our generous sponsors.

The sports from which All-Ellis County teams are selected include football, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, baseball and softball.

The awards banquet will be open to the public and ticket information will soon be available at www.WaxahachieTX.com/Preps.

So how were the student-athletes chosen?

We first compiled a list of all players who received all-state, all-region and regional tournament awards and then sorted those student-athletes based on season statistics and nominations submitted by area coaches.

Tiebreakers came down to firsthand observations, classifications, overall team success and input from county coaches.

The first- and second-teams on offense are organized with a quarterback, running back, four skill position players, five linemen and one kicker, while the defensive teams include four defensive backs, three linebackers, four linemen and one punter.

The honorable mention list consists of players who just missed the cut for the second team.

When it was all said and done, 79 football student-athletes and three coaches found their names on the list. And there could have easily of been more added.

One thing is certain: It was an excellent year for football in Ellis County.

We can not pull off something like this without the communities help. If you or your business is interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please call (972) 937-3310.

The All-Ellis County football awardees include:

COACHES OF THE YEAR

Lee Wiginton

Chris Ross

Ronny Crumpton

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Landon Ledbetter

TaRon Smith

Damian Edwards

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Landon Ledbetter

Damian Edwards

Langston Anderson

Jay Wilkerson

Josh Sterns

Dre Washington

LaDarius Henderson

Nathan Guzman

Dillon Jurcik

Seth Eastwood

Duane Johnson

Matt Stanton

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Swinton Jackson

Jon Sanders

Zane Rider

Zyaun Jones

JT Cavender

Konner Jones

Christian Connell

BJ Hawkins

Jacob Proche

Noah Parker

Hunter Smith

Ben Waddle

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

TaRon Smith

James Harris

Matthew Nunez

JaSean Brooks

Austen Thomas

Ricky Pendleton

Marshall Hodges

Arundel Briggs

Jaylon Washington

Kain Cooper

Christian Adams

Angel Medel

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

Austin Hernandez

Corbin Bagby

Nick Pollard

Corbin Schrotke

Ethan Lemley

Rayshawn Guy

Preston Young

Riley Angel

Quincy Johnson

Preston Hodge

Damyan Woodward

Andrew Nava

HONORABLE MENTION

Tate Corbin

Nolan Samek

Avery Gibson

Kaleb Thompkins

Peter Brown

Terry Dixon

Cahl Horn

Alex Garcia

Dee Johnson

Zayid Aziz

CJ Palmer

Jalen Byrd

Chris Sanchez

Ameer Muhammad

Payton McClain

Colton McClain

AJ McGruder

DJ Hollywood

Keshawn Anderson

Demani Richardson

Zion Dove

Dane Vernor

Jordan McCray

Miguel Padron

Rhett Newton

Gage Mayfield

Sir Michael Veasley

Adrian Cisneros

Jay Berumen

Erik Palacio

Chance Hawes