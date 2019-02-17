ALMA

A 44-year-old Ennis resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate Highway 45.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release, 33-year-old Mesquite resident, Alfredo Cruz, was driving northbound on the highway in a red Peterbilt truck tractor with a white semi-trailer in tow. Traveling behind him in a white 2002 Dodge pickup was Ennis resident Arturo Renovator.

For reasons not yet determined, Arturo’s vehicle ran under the rear of Cruz’ semi-trailer and caught fire. The interstate was temporarily shut down as DPS troopers responded to the crash at around 6 a.m.

Ellis County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Steve Egan pronounced Renovator deceased at the scene. Cruz was uninjured from the accident.

A DPS investigation is ongoing.