After an unexpectedly warm Friday in Austin, temperatures will return on Saturday to a more seasonable high of 60 degrees under partly sunny skies, the National Weather Service says.

Thermometers at Austin's main weather station at Camp Mabry at 9 a.m. recorded the temperature at 42 degrees, a stark difference from the 91 degrees that was measured on Friday afternoon, shortly before 3:30 p.m. Forecasters said it was the earliest day in the year that temperatures had ever climbed so high in Austin.

But Saturday won't break any heat records. Northerly winds will keep temperatures from rising so high, topping out at 60 degrees in the day, according to meteorologists.

Partly sunny skies will become mostly cloudy at night with winds shifting from the southeast and then the west after midnight.

The overnight low is forecast at 52 degrees, according to the weather service.

Stark temperature swings are expected the rest of the weekend, with Sunday's high expected to hit 70 degrees and lows at night near 43.

The sun will make an appearance on Sunday and Monday. However, it won't stick around long, with chances for showers returning to the forecast on Monday night and continuing through the rest of the week.

Here is a look at the days ahead:

Sunday: Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy at night; high of 70 and low around 43.

Monday: Partly sunny in the day and a 40 percent chance of showers after 7 p.m.; high of 60 and low around 45.

Tuesday: 60 percent chance of showers through the day and night; high near 50 and low around 40.