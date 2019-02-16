Two men have been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Aaron "Jack" Jackson Peterman, who San Marcos police say was gunned down Wednesday in an apparent robbery turned homicide.

The killing is not only San Marcos police's first homicide case this year, it's also the second shooting death at the same residential complex in six months.

James Lee Zapata Jr., 19, and Martin Garcia Jr., 23, were arrested late Friday by Austin police and the Texas Rangers, authorities said. They were being held Saturday at the Hays County Jail, San Marcos police said. Zapata and Garcia each had bail set at $750,000 for the capital murder charges, online jail records showed.

Police said they were called at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday to the Park North Condos in the 1600 block of Aquarena Springs Drive after a family member found Peterman dead in his apartment by a single gunshot wound.

Authorities said Saturday they believe the shooting was the result of a drug-related robbery gone wrong and were able to identify Zapata and Garcia as suspects "with the help of observant citizens."

Zapata's criminal record in Texas includes misdemeanor convictions in 2016 for criminal mischief in Travis County and drug possession in Hays County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records. Garcia's record, which goes back to a 2013 misdemeanor conviction for evading arrest in Travis County, includes misdemeanor auto burglary and drug possession convictions in Hays County in 2014 and 2015, as well as a 2017 felony robbery conviction in which he pleaded guilty but received a suspended 10-year sentence.

Officials said the investigation is expected to continue for several weeks.

Another man was found shot to death in the same complex last year after an incident that police similarly described as a drug deal gone wrong. The victim then, 27-year-old Matthew Jacob Rodriguez Jr., was found with multiple gunshot wounds Aug. 14 in the Park North Condos parking lot.

Later that month, three men — Adrian Terrell Rose and brothers Jacob and Jason Portier — were charged with capital murder by terror threat in the case. Rose, 24, was arrested in Mississippi in a joint operation involving San Marcos police, Texas Rangers, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals. The Portiers, 27-year-old Jacob and 26-year-old Jason, were arrested in Round Rock.

Police found text messages on Rodriguez’s cellphone indicating a pending drug deal with a person coming from Austin, according to Jacob Portier’s arrest affidavit. Police later connected the messages and a car spotted at the scene of the shooting to Jacob Portier, the affidavit said.