A former Waxahachie High and Texas Christian University speedster has found a new football home.

Texas A&M University — Commerce, an NCAA Division II program in Commerce, announced Kenedy Snell was part of its 52-member football signing class inked on National Signing Day, Thursday, Feb. 7.

Snell is a 2017 Waxahachie graduate.

Newly introduced Texas A&M University-Commerce head coach David Bailiff stated in a university press release that he is "very pleased" with the class that signed with the 2018 Division II national champions.

"I think we filled a lot of spots that we feel we needed to fill. We got some massive interior defensive linemen who are athletic," Bailiff added. We got some tall, developmental offensive linemen. At the skill positions, we got some tall, long outside receivers as well as some speed guys at the slot position. A lot of them have excellent track times. We got defensive backs who can excel in both man and zone."

He continued, "I think we also got a lot of good students. You've never heard a coach say they won because they had a lot of good freshmen – it's about the senior class – and I think we've signed a class the will be able to excel and graduate and get us where we want to go."

Snell previously announced his decision to transfer via Twitter in October.

He stated at the time, "I love the game of football and I love everything that comes with it. I have had such a great time with a group of great players and coaches. It's truly a blessing and again I just want to say thank you for the opportunity. I have talked to my family, close friends, and most importantly, God, and I have decided that I have to do what's best for me."

Snell added that is"excited about the unknown and I'm really to ball!"

The former three-star recruit as rated by 247Sports was previously recruited by the likes of Michigan, Illinois, Kansas, and Louisiana-Monroe, to name a few.

After his very first touch as a freshman at TCU went for a 14-yard touchdown against Jackson State on Sept. 2, 2017, Snell compiled just five catches for 93 yards and 88 yards on 25 carries for three total touchdowns the rest of the season. He has just seven carries for 23 yards this season — all coming in a season-opening win against Southern.

During his senior season at Waxahachie, Snell ran for 669 yards on 47 carries (14.2 YPC) and a team-high 10 touchdowns. He also hauled in 19 catches for 339 yards and four touchdowns and averaged 42.4 yards per return on the kickoff team.

According to FrogsOWar.com, Snell is the first TCU player to take advantage of the NCCA's new "redshirt rule," which allows for a player to utilize a redshirt year if they do not play in more than four games.

"I'm excited about the journey that God is taking me through," Snell added in his announcement. "I can't wait to start the next chapter. Let's get it!"

Portions of this article appeared in a previous Daily Light article.