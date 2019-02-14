Members of the local nonprofit SWAGG Programs recognized White Rhino Coffee for the company's participation in the Angel Tree project in 2018.

The Angel Tree placed at White Rhino Coffee + Kitchen in Waxahachie benefited 100 children in Ellis County.

The kids who benefited from the project received clothes and toys. Also, the White Rhino Coffee team, sponsored by owner Chris Parvin, gave each child a brand-new bicycle at the Angel Tree Gift event on Dec. 18.

“It was such an honor to be involved with a worthwhile organization like SWAGG and to be able to make Christmas more enjoyable for 100 Ellis County children and their families,” said Parvin, who opened White Rhino Coffee + Kitchen in May 2018.

Nikeesia Ranson, the executive director of SWAGG Programs, and her husband, Larry, presented a custom photo collage that commemorates the work of White Rhino Coffee staff and customers during the project.

"We thank them for just their heart," Nikeesia emphasized. "With Chris coming out and everyone loving on the kids, they were actively involved with the kids and engaged with them, and that's unheard of."