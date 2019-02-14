Sage Hampton signed a letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Murray State College on Wednesday in front of friends and family inside the Performing Arts Center on the high school campus.

Murray State is an NJCAA Division I college located in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Hampton primarily played third base for the Indians last season while battling through a concussion. He did manage one home run and 10 hits in limited action during his junior campaign.

During his sophomore campaign, the primary designated hitter and corner outfielder drove home eight runs, scored 17 more and collected 14 hits over 69 official at-bats (.217 average).