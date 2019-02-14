Outside of the potential for a loss in momentum, Tuesday night did not have any impact on the Runnin' Indians postseason future.

The 38-34 road loss to South Grand Prairie was nothing more than just that — a road loss to conclude the regular season.

CJ Noland scored a game-high 20 points for the Runnin' Indians, while BJ Francis added 10 and KB Jackson and CJ McGruder both scored two points.

Waxahachie shot 29 percent (12-for-41) from the field, which included 3-for-20 from three-point land (15 percent).

STANDINGS

The final District 7-6A standings are as follows:

—DeSoto (12-0)

—Mansfield Lake Ridge (9-5)

—South Grand Prairie (8-6)

—Waxahachie (7-7)

—Mansfield Summit (7-7)

—Mansfield (6-8)

—Grand Prairie (3-11)

—Cedar Hill (2-12)

Waxahachie held the tiebreaker over Mansfield Summit and snagged the final district playoff spot. It is the first year for the Runnin' Indians to Class 6A.

UP NEXT

The Runnin' Indians open the 6A bi-district round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Monday against No. 1 Duncanville.

The game will be played at Waxahachie High School. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

The Panthers enter the postseason 25-7 overall and as the champions of District 8-6A.