The Midlothian Lady Panthers fell behind early and could not recover in their 5A bi-district championship game Tuesday night against Mesquite Poteet.

The Lady Pirates ultimately outscored Midlothian in all four quarters for the double-digit win, 55-39.

Midlothian ends the season with a 21-11 record.

The Lady Panthers are pictured in this Mirror file photo celebrating the 200th career coaching victory for head coach Amy Tennison with special ball presentation Tuesday, Jan. 15. She earned win No. 200 on Friday, Jan. 11 in Ennis.