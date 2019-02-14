Carson McManus and Tristin Brigman combined for 47 points to lead the Maypearl Panthers to a win in their regular-season finale Tuesday night.

Maypearl poured in 32 second-half points as a team to defeat visiting Whitney, 65-46.

McManus led the way with a game-high 26 points and Brigman added 21. Josh Lawrence tallied nine points, Heath Roesler and Josh Calhoun both chipped in four and Ben Kitchens rounded out the Panthers attack with one.

The victory improved Maypearl to 26-10 on the season and 10-4 in District 17-3A. It was the third consecutive win for the Panthers.

The Panthers end the regular season as the district's second seed behind champion (14-0) Grandview and ahead of playoff-bound (10-4) Keene and (8-6) Whitney.

Clifton (7-7) finished fifth in the district and just outside of the playoff picture, while (4-9) West, (2-11) Rio Vista and (0-14) Waco Harmony School of Innovation rounded out the 17-3A standings.

UP NEXT

The Panthers begin their match in 3A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against either Blooming Grove or Scurry-Rosser, as the two teams still have to play a seeding game Friday night.

The bi-district championship between Maypearl and the winner for Friday's tilt will be held at Life Waxahachie High School.