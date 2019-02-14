The Lady Panthers hung tough in their 4A playoff opener Monday night but just could not find enough baskets late against Scurry-Rosser.

Maypearl was outscored by the Lady Wildcats 14-9 in the fourth quarter of the eventual 4A Region II bi-district loss, 49-44.

The Lady Panthers entered as the No. 3 seed out of District 17-4A and end the season with a 25-11 record.

Junior guard Sol Cabuto led the Lady Panthers with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting (78 percent), while sophomore Hadlee Gibson finished with 11 points and freshman Lex Berryman scored eight.

Faith Adams, Lillie Beason and Madison Goetz all added two points to the Lady Panthers efforts.

Beason led the team with eight rebounds and matched Gibson with a team-high five assists.

Scurry-Rosser will now face Buffalo, the champion of District 20-4A, in the Region III area round on Friday night.