ITALY

Italy Police are shutting down an investigation into a male suspect that led officers on a high-speed chase alongside Interstate 35-East last week.

At around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, Italy Police officer Jessica Tolliver attempted to make a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Malibu traveling at 112 miles per hour on I-35E. The vehicle then sped up to 122 miles per hour after Tolliver turned on her overhead lights in an attempt to pull the vehicle over.

The suspect stopped in a field near Edmondson Road, exited the vehicle, and escaped on foot. According to an Italy Police press release, Ellis County Sheriff’s deputies, Texas Highway Patrol and Milford Police were called to the scene to assist.

Italy Police Lt. Guy Saxon stated that Waxahachie Police also came to the scene to assist by attempting to track the subject with their K9 unit.

A few social media posts online stated that the suspect was armed and an officer harmed during the chase. Saxon set the record straight and assured that nobody was hurt or injured during the pursuit.

“There’s nothing saying he was armed,” Saxon stated. "He never reached for a gun or anything like that – he just took off running.”

Waxahachie Police called off the K9 unit at around 10:40 p.m. after an exhaustive search. Italy Police Chief Scott Peters iterated that the department was able to find photo identification in the car, but they are unable to make the connection between it and the suspect.

“We have an idea who was driving,” Peters stated. “But we cannot build a case that would stand against him. As it stands, the suspect is not a danger to anybody in the town.”

Italy Police closed the investigation Monday afternoon.