This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Daily Light. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Daily Light publishes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.
Jail records reflect that 131 individuals were arrested between Feb. 4-10 by Ellis County law enforcement agencies. All 131 individuals — arrested on or after Feb. 4— are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law and include:
Wayne McCollum Detention Center
Feb. 4
• Kelley Latrivia, 38, was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
• Robert Diaz, 19, was arrested for tampering/fabricating with physical evidence, prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, driving under the influence, minor in possession, speeding and driving with an open container.
• Carlos Noria, 19, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and minor in possession.
• Miguel Graciano, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.
• Jered Whitten, 30, was arrested for public intoxication.
• Louie Shafer, 34, was arrested for theft of property less than $2,500.
• Ellis Hobbs, possession of marijuana greater than five pounds but fewer than 50 pounds.
• Letha Zmolik, 51, was arrested for assault by contact.
• Bethany Minter, 45, was arrested for possession of marijuana fewer than two ounces, driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and credit or debit card abuse.
• Joe Asberry, 34, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and public intoxication.
• Caleb Willis, 19, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Cameron Melendez, 22, was arrested for interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
• Wesley Lacey, 51, was arrested on a parole violation.
• Jonathon Manriquez, 27, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.
• Carolyn Ross, 51, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.
• Carl Wilkinson, 50, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – third or more infraction, driving 10 percent above the speed limit, driving with an invalid license and expired motor vehicle registration.
• Jill Powers, 59, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – open container.
• Travis Rivera, 29, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and driving with an invalid license.
Feb. 5
• Billy Shepard, 59, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
• Juvenicio Sandoval, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container.
• Glendon Dawson, 25, was arrested for assault on a family or household member.
• Victoria Whiteley, 20, was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Julie Hendrickson, 34, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Leah Allen, 22, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• James Schaefer, 43, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Marlon Washington, 21, was arrested on a probation violation for assault, running a red light, displaying of expired registration, defective brakes, parking in a handicap spot and speeding 58 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone.
• Cody Childers, 30, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.
• Elvin Giles, 30, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Alyssa Vasquez, 26, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Alixander Gutierrez, 29, was arrested for manufacture or delivery of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
• Jeremy Mahoney, 35, was arrested for assault on a household or a family member.
• Carm Phillips, 25, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Lidge Stokes, 33, was arrested for possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 400 grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance.
• Robert Sparks, 26, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• James Duplessis, 32, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transportation, unlawful carrying of a weapon and prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility.
Feb. 6
• Riboberto Aguilar, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• Pedro Cantu, 26, was arrested for public intoxication.
• Brittnei Finn, 26, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.
• Amanda Petty, 33, was arrested for hindering apprehension or prosecution.
• Joshua Swanner, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• Bradley Faulkner, 46, was arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
• Ezequiel Gonzalez, 53, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.
• Seth Bonyo, 22, was arrested on an out of county warrant for burglary of a building.
• Erica Miller, 42, was arrested on a bench warrant for assault by contact.
• Heather Esquivel, 28, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
• Ivan Chaparro, 27, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, driving the wrong way of a one-way street, failure to yield, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, driving with an invalid license, speeding and no driver’s license.
• Marcus Benham, 20, was arrested on a probation violation for criminal trespass.
• Jose Olvera, 44, was arrested on a probation revocation and ICE detainer.
• Cynthia Morales, 38, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance and disregarding a traffic control device.
• Casey Zambrano, 31, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.
• Shelly Calder, 46, was arrested on a commitment order for theft.
• Natalie Ogden, 19, was arrested for theft of property and speeding in a school zone.
• Anthony Robinson, 29, was arrested for speeding and no operator’s license.
• Patrick Robinson, 29, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, driving with an invalid license and failure to fasten a seat belt.
• Jerome Boulden, 19, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Jamarius Jones, 30, was arrested for running a stop sign and speeding.
• Egil Valentin, 45, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.
Feb. 7
• Sampson Maldonado, 42, was arrested for tampering or fabricating with physical evidence and possession of fewer than two ounces of a Grade 2 controlled substance.
• Lerone Skinner, 37, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transportation, driving while intoxicated, driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving with an invalid license.
• Trevor Farris, 21, was arrested for defective exhaust, failure to display driver’s license and failure to display license plates.
• Marciano Gonzalez, 18, was arrested for burglary of a habitation.
• Fred Russell, 60, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Ashli Hattersley, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• Buck Petty, 38, was arrested for evading arrest or detention.
• Brett Lowe, 47, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.
• Jacob Martinez, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• Gary Gonzalez, 42, was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug.
• Wesley Lacey, 26, was arrested for a probation violation.
• Kenneth Davenport, 34, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance.
• Lee Hall, 50, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance, driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, failure to appear, failure to show financial responsibility, driving with a suspended license, displaying fictitious license plates and expired registration.
• Nicolas Caballero, 21, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.
• Shelton Manning, 38, was arrested on a commitment order for evading arrest or detention.
• Brandon Rojas, 25, was arrested for an accident involving injury and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Blessed Okotie, 29, was arrested for possession of a false driver’s license and ICE detainer.
• Francisco Mora, 21, was arrested for theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750, speeding, minor in possession of alcohol and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
• John Underwood, 34, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated.
• Rebecca Bigham, 42, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.
• Lewis Spencer, 19, was arrested for kidnapping, burglary of a habitation and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.
Feb. 8
• Mariah Rios, 24, was arrested for public intoxication.
• Johnathon Frazier, 31, was arrested for possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, driving with an invalid license, violation of a promise to appear and expired registration.
• Jacob Hemphill, 22, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• Anthony Ruelas, 40, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.
• Craig Wilson, 46, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• Lakeith Hall, 43, was arrested for assault on a family member, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license, expired registration and driving with an invalid license.
• Fantasia Farmer, 26, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Zachary Jackson, 38, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Brian Simpson, 27, was arrested on a probation violation for burglary of a habitation, theft of property greater than $20,000 but fewer than $100,000, speeding and violation of a promise to appear.
• Renee Carbajal, 40, was arrested for assault involving bodily injury and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
• Louis Williams, 62, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.
• Martin Alvarez, 28, was arrested on a commitment order.
• Tara Moss, 40, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and driving with an invalid license.
• Chelsea Lang, 25, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Marlana Rathbun, 22, was arrested for possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 40 grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance.
• Phillip Frischman, 40, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• Jose Ramirez, 61, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated.
• Allyson Green, 28, was arrested on a commitment order for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
• Nader Shuraih, 36, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Lacorian Jones, 23, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and no driver’s license.
• Roberto Hernandez, 54, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.
• Marsha Kosarek, 40, was arrested for contempt of child support.
Feb. 9
• Brian Goodman, 28, was arrested on a commitment order or unlawfully carrying a weapon, and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Wyatt Marquette, 18, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Dario Arzate, 30, was arrested for theft of property greater than $2,500 with a previous conviction and no driver’s license.
• Jesse Reynolds, 30, was arrested for theft of property greater than $2,500 and possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
• David Hyles, 52, was arrested for expired motor vehicle registration, possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and expired driver’s license.
• Carmen Olvera, 33, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief involving property damage.
• Marquavius Woods, 24, was arrested driving with an invalid license and defective equipment involving no tail light.
• Carley Strickland, 50, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and expired motor vehicle registration.
• Kenyon Hargers, 22, was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Timothy Thomison, 46, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.
• Carolyn Diggles, 43, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Danica Alexander, 27, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury, no proof of financial responsibility and speeding.
• Chris Quintanilla, 17, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
• Augustine Marquez, 20, was arrested for theft of property greater than $50 but fewer than $500 and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana in a drug-free zone.
• Brian Morrow, 55, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
• Rozanna Bumpus, 60, was arrested for assault by contact.
• Brian Nesuda, 41, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and a class C warrant for speeding.
• Jose Garza, 35, was arrested for speeding, no proof of financial responsibility, driving with an invalid license, no insurance and display of an expired driver’s license.
Feb. 10
• Renee Carbajal, 40, was arrested for assault involving bodily injury and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
• Jeremi Goldsberry, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.
• Marcus Williams, 40, was arrested for driving with an invalid license and texting while driving.
• Brant Burel, 24, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and possession of greater than two ounces but fewer than four ounces of marijuana.
• Kobi Cason, 17, was arrested for aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm and engaging in organized criminal activity.
• Ahmad Williams, 17, was arrested for aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity.
• Michael Mauldin, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• Mariah Wagley, 20, was arrested for abandoning or endangering a child.
• Charles Millett, 22, was arrested for assault by contact.
• Lemward Goree, 53, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint.
• Jazzlin Green, 20, was arrested for continuous violence against a family.
• Nancy Luna, 35, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.