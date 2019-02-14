This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Daily Light. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Daily Light publishes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Jail records reflect that 131 individuals were arrested between Feb. 4-10 by Ellis County law enforcement agencies. All 131 individuals — arrested on or after Feb. 4— are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law and include:

Wayne McCollum Detention Center

Feb. 4

• Kelley Latrivia, 38, was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

• Robert Diaz, 19, was arrested for tampering/fabricating with physical evidence, prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, driving under the influence, minor in possession, speeding and driving with an open container.

• Carlos Noria, 19, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and minor in possession.

• Miguel Graciano, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

• Jered Whitten, 30, was arrested for public intoxication.

• Louie Shafer, 34, was arrested for theft of property less than $2,500.

• Ellis Hobbs, possession of marijuana greater than five pounds but fewer than 50 pounds.

• Letha Zmolik, 51, was arrested for assault by contact.

• Bethany Minter, 45, was arrested for possession of marijuana fewer than two ounces, driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and credit or debit card abuse.

• Joe Asberry, 34, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and public intoxication.

• Caleb Willis, 19, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Cameron Melendez, 22, was arrested for interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

• Wesley Lacey, 51, was arrested on a parole violation.

• Jonathon Manriquez, 27, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.

• Carolyn Ross, 51, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

• Carl Wilkinson, 50, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – third or more infraction, driving 10 percent above the speed limit, driving with an invalid license and expired motor vehicle registration.

• Jill Powers, 59, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – open container.

• Travis Rivera, 29, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and driving with an invalid license.

Feb. 5

• Billy Shepard, 59, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

• Juvenicio Sandoval, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container.

• Glendon Dawson, 25, was arrested for assault on a family or household member.

• Victoria Whiteley, 20, was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

• Julie Hendrickson, 34, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Leah Allen, 22, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• James Schaefer, 43, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Marlon Washington, 21, was arrested on a probation violation for assault, running a red light, displaying of expired registration, defective brakes, parking in a handicap spot and speeding 58 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone.

• Cody Childers, 30, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.

• Elvin Giles, 30, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Alyssa Vasquez, 26, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Alixander Gutierrez, 29, was arrested for manufacture or delivery of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

• Jeremy Mahoney, 35, was arrested for assault on a household or a family member.

• Carm Phillips, 25, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Lidge Stokes, 33, was arrested for possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 400 grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

• Robert Sparks, 26, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• James Duplessis, 32, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transportation, unlawful carrying of a weapon and prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility.

Feb. 6

• Riboberto Aguilar, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• Pedro Cantu, 26, was arrested for public intoxication.

• Brittnei Finn, 26, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.

• Amanda Petty, 33, was arrested for hindering apprehension or prosecution.

• Joshua Swanner, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• Bradley Faulkner, 46, was arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

• Ezequiel Gonzalez, 53, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.

• Seth Bonyo, 22, was arrested on an out of county warrant for burglary of a building.

• Erica Miller, 42, was arrested on a bench warrant for assault by contact.

• Heather Esquivel, 28, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

• Ivan Chaparro, 27, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, driving the wrong way of a one-way street, failure to yield, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, driving with an invalid license, speeding and no driver’s license.

• Marcus Benham, 20, was arrested on a probation violation for criminal trespass.

• Jose Olvera, 44, was arrested on a probation revocation and ICE detainer.

• Cynthia Morales, 38, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance and disregarding a traffic control device.

• Casey Zambrano, 31, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.

• Shelly Calder, 46, was arrested on a commitment order for theft.

• Natalie Ogden, 19, was arrested for theft of property and speeding in a school zone.

• Anthony Robinson, 29, was arrested for speeding and no operator’s license.

• Patrick Robinson, 29, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, driving with an invalid license and failure to fasten a seat belt.

• Jerome Boulden, 19, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Jamarius Jones, 30, was arrested for running a stop sign and speeding.

• Egil Valentin, 45, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.

Feb. 7

• Sampson Maldonado, 42, was arrested for tampering or fabricating with physical evidence and possession of fewer than two ounces of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

• Lerone Skinner, 37, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transportation, driving while intoxicated, driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving with an invalid license.

• Trevor Farris, 21, was arrested for defective exhaust, failure to display driver’s license and failure to display license plates.

• Marciano Gonzalez, 18, was arrested for burglary of a habitation.

• Fred Russell, 60, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

• Ashli Hattersley, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• Buck Petty, 38, was arrested for evading arrest or detention.

• Brett Lowe, 47, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

• Jacob Martinez, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• Gary Gonzalez, 42, was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug.

• Wesley Lacey, 26, was arrested for a probation violation.

• Kenneth Davenport, 34, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

• Lee Hall, 50, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance, driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, failure to appear, failure to show financial responsibility, driving with a suspended license, displaying fictitious license plates and expired registration.

• Nicolas Caballero, 21, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.

• Shelton Manning, 38, was arrested on a commitment order for evading arrest or detention.

• Brandon Rojas, 25, was arrested for an accident involving injury and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Blessed Okotie, 29, was arrested for possession of a false driver’s license and ICE detainer.

• Francisco Mora, 21, was arrested for theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750, speeding, minor in possession of alcohol and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

• John Underwood, 34, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated.

• Rebecca Bigham, 42, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

• Lewis Spencer, 19, was arrested for kidnapping, burglary of a habitation and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.

Feb. 8

• Mariah Rios, 24, was arrested for public intoxication.

• Johnathon Frazier, 31, was arrested for possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, driving with an invalid license, violation of a promise to appear and expired registration.

• Jacob Hemphill, 22, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• Anthony Ruelas, 40, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

• Craig Wilson, 46, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• Lakeith Hall, 43, was arrested for assault on a family member, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license, expired registration and driving with an invalid license.

• Fantasia Farmer, 26, was arrested for possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

• Zachary Jackson, 38, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Brian Simpson, 27, was arrested on a probation violation for burglary of a habitation, theft of property greater than $20,000 but fewer than $100,000, speeding and violation of a promise to appear.

• Renee Carbajal, 40, was arrested for assault involving bodily injury and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

• Louis Williams, 62, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

• Martin Alvarez, 28, was arrested on a commitment order.

• Tara Moss, 40, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and driving with an invalid license.

• Chelsea Lang, 25, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Marlana Rathbun, 22, was arrested for possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 40 grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

• Phillip Frischman, 40, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• Jose Ramirez, 61, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated.

• Allyson Green, 28, was arrested on a commitment order for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

• Nader Shuraih, 36, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Lacorian Jones, 23, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and no driver’s license.

• Roberto Hernandez, 54, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.

• Marsha Kosarek, 40, was arrested for contempt of child support.

Feb. 9

• Brian Goodman, 28, was arrested on a commitment order or unlawfully carrying a weapon, and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Wyatt Marquette, 18, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Dario Arzate, 30, was arrested for theft of property greater than $2,500 with a previous conviction and no driver’s license.

• Jesse Reynolds, 30, was arrested for theft of property greater than $2,500 and possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

• David Hyles, 52, was arrested for expired motor vehicle registration, possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and expired driver’s license.

• Carmen Olvera, 33, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief involving property damage.

• Marquavius Woods, 24, was arrested driving with an invalid license and defective equipment involving no tail light.

• Carley Strickland, 50, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and expired motor vehicle registration.

• Kenyon Hargers, 22, was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Timothy Thomison, 46, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

• Carolyn Diggles, 43, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

• Danica Alexander, 27, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury, no proof of financial responsibility and speeding.

• Chris Quintanilla, 17, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

• Augustine Marquez, 20, was arrested for theft of property greater than $50 but fewer than $500 and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana in a drug-free zone.

• Brian Morrow, 55, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

• Rozanna Bumpus, 60, was arrested for assault by contact.

• Brian Nesuda, 41, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and a class C warrant for speeding.

• Jose Garza, 35, was arrested for speeding, no proof of financial responsibility, driving with an invalid license, no insurance and display of an expired driver’s license.

Feb. 10

• Renee Carbajal, 40, was arrested for assault involving bodily injury and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

• Jeremi Goldsberry, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

• Marcus Williams, 40, was arrested for driving with an invalid license and texting while driving.

• Brant Burel, 24, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and possession of greater than two ounces but fewer than four ounces of marijuana.

• Kobi Cason, 17, was arrested for aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm and engaging in organized criminal activity.

• Ahmad Williams, 17, was arrested for aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity.

• Michael Mauldin, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• Mariah Wagley, 20, was arrested for abandoning or endangering a child.

• Charles Millett, 22, was arrested for assault by contact.

• Lemward Goree, 53, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint.

• Jazzlin Green, 20, was arrested for continuous violence against a family.

• Nancy Luna, 35, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.