Four Waxahachie Lady Indians soccer standouts inked their names to the bottom of national letters of intent to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level in the fall.

Madelynn James, Alex March, Danielle Kyle and Alyssa Stevens made their commitments official this past Wednesday in front of friends, family and teammates gathered inside the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Waxahachie High School. The foursome joins goalkeeper Taytum McDonald to comprise the current group of college-bound Lady Indians on a still relatively young side.

All four — James, March, Kyle and Stevens — are four-year varsity lettermen and were described by head girls soccer coach Jason Venable as "awesome young ladies who love to compete and be the best at their positions for us."

"I’ve been blessed to have them and the support each of their families and previous coaches provided them as well as our program," Venable added. He also noted the coaching staff would "cherish the time they still have with" the program over the final 10 regular-season matches and into the postseason.

Waxahachie entered a Tuesday night tilt 12-3 on the season and 3-2 in 7-6A.

Madelynn James

Howard Payne

Senior midfielder Madelynn James will take her talents to Brownwood and continue her career with Howard Payne University.

Venable noted James can play anywhere in the midfield and is an "awesome player."

"She will do well at the next level in that her desire to improve and get better has always been there," he added. "She has been a big-time player for us in the middle of the park for a long time. I’m excited to see her at the next level playing the sport she loves."

Alex March

NE Texas CC

Alex March, a senior defender, signed her NLI with Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant.

"She has performed well since starting her freshman year and loves to compete," Venable said. "She has played some hurt these past couple years but she’s a tough one. I again hope to see her excel even more in college."

Danielle Kyle

Oklahoma Wesleyan

Danielle Kyle, a senior forward, is headed north to Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

"Danielle has been asked to play numerous positions for us and never complains. Whatever we need Danielle to do she does it well and with that competitive spirit. I look forward to her doing well also at the next level."

Alyssa Stevens

NE Texas CC

Five-foot-six senior midfielder Alyssa Stevens will join March as a student-athlete on the Northeast Texas Community College side.

"Alyssa has grown as a student and player these last couple seasons," Venable said. "She has worked hard to be better and do the little things she struggled with as a freshman and sophomore. One of our most improved players for sure. I’m proud of her and this honor."