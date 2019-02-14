The Waxahachie Indians had three seniors sign letters of intent to continue their football careers on Wednesday inside the Performing Arts Center on the high school campus.

Arundell Briggs signed with Prairie View A&M University after his efforts this season landed him on the All-District 7-6A first team as a guard.

Wide receiver Keshawn Anderson inked his commitment with Hardin Simmons University in Abilene.

The senior wideout missed a couple games due to injury this season but still managed to finish the year with 23 catches for 409 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior lineman AJ McGruder, who received placement on the district's honorable mention list as a guard, signed with West Texas A&M University in Canyon.