Students from the Health Occupations Students of America chapter at Waxahachie High School proudly represented the district at the HOSA area three spring conference.

After qualifying as top competitors in the first round of online testing, students participated in a variety of healthcare competitions against almost 1900 students from around the DFW area on Feb. 1 and 2nd in Plano.

HOSA serves students enrolled in CTE courses aligned with the health science career cluster. Participants enjoyed the experience of applying classroom and laboratory lessons in hands-on activities or competitive events.

Students who qualified for the state competition will travel to San Antonio on March 28 to test their skills against competitors from across Texas. Curnecia Polk and Angel Gomez will represent WHS HOSA at the state conference.

WISD students participating included:

Public Service Announcement — Lilyanna Armstrong, Jair Gonzalez and Amy Hernandez

Health Education — Madison Armstrong and Kyleigh Howard

Health Career Display — Mariel Camargo and Alexis Orr placed ninth out of 99 teams

Public Health — Emma Curry, Emily Mackel and Kaleigh Smith

Life Support Skills — Angel Gomez (state qualifier)

Medical Assisting — Jessica Gonzalez

Clinical Specialty — Angelica Gutierrez

CPR/First Aid — Nevaeh Otero and Nina Ramirez placed sixth with the top five qualifying for the state competition

Personal Care —Curnecia Polk (state qualifier)

Pharmacy Science — Makayla Reese

For more information about HOSA events, contact health science teacher, Amy Miner at 972-923-4614 or email aminer@wisd.org